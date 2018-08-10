Which Game Where the Answer is the Question Is Streaming on Hulu?

After 35 years in syndication, JEOPARDY! – the most honored quiz show in television history – makes its streaming debut today on Hulu.

After 35 years in syndication, JEOPARDY! – the most honored quiz show in television history – makes its streaming debut today on Hulu.

In a new deal between Hulu and Sony Pictures Television, JEOPARDY! makes its subscription streaming debut today on Hulu.

To kick off the premiere, Hulu has curated collections of some of JEOPARDY!’s flagship special events, including a TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS, a COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIP, and a KIDS WEEK, as well as BATTLE OF THE DECADES, which features some of the show’s fan-favorite contestants from its 35-year history, like all-time money winner Brad Rutter and long-running champion Ken Jennings.

Hulu will make it possible for viewers to continuously test their knowledge by refreshing its offering of popular episodes of JEOPARDY!.

With a weekly audience of 23 million viewers, JEOPARDY! is the top-rated quiz show on television, and has won numerous awards and distinctions over the course of its 35 years on the air, including the 2017 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show. The show holds the Guinness World Records® title for the most Emmy® Awards won by a TV game show (34 Emmys); it is also the recipient of a 2011 Peabody Award. JEOPARDY!’s 35th anniversary season will premiere Monday, September 10.

JEOPARDY! is produced by Sony Pictures Television, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company; it is distributed domestically by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Television International, both units of CBS Corp. For more information, please visit Jeopardy.com.

The deal reinforces Hulu’s efforts to grow its library with premium programming from across all genres. The series is among the top 5 broadcast programs on Hulu’s live TV service (non-news, non-sports) and joins thousands of episodes of popular competition and unscripted programming currently available to stream on Hulu.

