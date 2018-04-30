Where Were They Teaser for the Trailer: Ant-Man and the Wasp!

So the question is, where were Ant-Man and the Wasp during Avengers: Infinity War?

Some members of the Infinity War cast ponder that question in the teaser for tomorrow’s trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp – which opens on July 6th.

Where were Ant-Man and The Wasp during Avengers: Infinity War? Find out and see the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man and the Wasp” tomorrow!

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

MARVEL STUDIOS

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and The Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp” is directed by Peyton Reed and stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Pena, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, with Michelle Pfeiffer, with Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

