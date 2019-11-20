What’s the Worst That could Happen? Trailer: Everything’s Gonna Be Okay!

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay finds Nicholas (Josh Thomas, Please Like Me) in a pickle. While visiting his dad and three half-sisters (one of whom is on the autism spectrum), his dad dies – prompting him to volunteer to be their legal guardian despite being completely unprepared for the role.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay premieres with 90-minute, two-episode event on (8:30/7:30C).

Critically acclaimed for his series “Please Like Me,” Josh Thomas once again takes on a multifaceted role as creator, writer, executive producer and star of the 30-minute comedy, which introduces Nicholas (Josh Thomas), a neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. When Nicholas’ trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death, the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to rise to the occasion, move in, and hold it all together.

“Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” premieres with a 90-minute, two-episode event on at 8:30pm EST.

Photo by Pamela Littky/Courtesy of Freeform

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...