What’s the Character? Trailer: The Little Drummer Girl!

AMC brings John Le Carré and director Chan-Wook Park together for this six-hour, three-night limited series event – starring Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgård – that premieres on AMC on November 19th (9/8C).

AMC released today the trailer and key art for the upcoming six-part mini-series, “The Little Drummer Girl,” produced by The Ink Factory in partnership with BBC One and AMC.

The anticipated series is slated to debut in the U.S on AMC as a must-watch, three-night television event with a two-hour episode on November 19 at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT. Additional two-hour episodes will air on consecutive nights at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT on November 20 and November 21. The series stars Screen Actors Guild, Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-Winner Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”) as Becker, twice Academy Award nominated Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Nocturnal Animals) as Kurtz and BAFTA nominated Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) as Charlie.

“The Little Drummer Girl” weaves an explosive story of espionage and international intrigue; of love and betrayal. Brilliant young actress Charlie (Pugh) strikes up an acquaintance with an intriguing stranger while on vacation in Greece, but it rapidly becomes apparent that his intentions are far from romantic. The man is Becker (Skarsgård), an Israeli intelligence officer, who entangles her in a complex and high stakes plot orchestrated by Spymaster, Kurtz (Shannon).

Set in the late 1970s, yet sharply contemporary, the global thriller is from the executive producers of the Golden Globe and Emmy® Award winning series “The Night Manager” and marks the television directorial debut of visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, The Handmaiden, Stoker). The award-winning director helms the entire six-part mini-series based on John le Carré’s best-selling literary masterpiece of the same name.

