What’re You Doing? Trailer: To All The Boys I’ve Loved!

What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them…all at once?

That’s the premise of Netflix’s To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (based on the NY Times Bestseller), premiering on August 17th.

About To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before:

What if all the crushes you ever had found out how you felt about them…all at once? Lara Jean Song Covey’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when the love letters for every boy she’s ever loved—five in all– are mysteriously mailed out. From New York Times Bestselling Author, Jenny Han, the film adaption of the popular YA novel is directed by Susan Johnson and stars Lana Condor (Alita: Battle Angel, X-Men: Apocalypse), Janel Parrish (Pretty Little Liars), Noah Centineo (Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, The Fosters) and John Corbett (Sex and the City, Northern Exposure). The film launches on Netflix, August 17, 2018.

Watch To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before on Netflix:

https://www.netflix.com/in/title/8020…

