What to Watch This Weekend: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

2018 Awards Contender Series! Learn about all the movies getting buzz about as we lead up to the Oscars! On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, a darkly quirky drama about a mother who goes to some unusual extremes to call attention to the local police that her daughter’s murder remains unsolved.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.

