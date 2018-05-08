What to Watch This Weekend: The Post

Welcome to What To Watch This Weekend, a weekly series dedicated to helping figure out which films you should enjoy in the near future. On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of The Post, a retelling of true story where by The Washington Post obtained documents incriminating the White House for lying to the American public about U.S. involvement in The Vietnam War, and the hard decisions that faced new owner Katherine Graham about whether or not to publish the findings.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.

