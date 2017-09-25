What to Watch This Weekend: The Big Sick

On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of The Big Sick, the highly-acclaimed comedy/drama/romance about a young Muslim man who begins dating a white woman, an activity his family would forbid. When the young woman grows ill, he finds himself re-evaluating what is important in life.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.