What to Watch This Weekend: The Beguiled

On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of The Beguiled, a suspenseful drama about a wounded Northern soldier who is taken in by a group of Southern women during the height of the Civil War, and the lengths he goes to in an attempt to secure his freedom.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.

Like this: Like Loading...