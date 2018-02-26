What to Watch This Weekend: Phantom Thread

2018 Awards Contender Series! Learn about all the movies getting buzz about as we lead up to the Oscars! On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of Phantom Thread, a romantic drama set against the back drop of the 1950’s high-fashion scene as a prolific designer falls in love with a new muse.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.

Like this: Like Loading...