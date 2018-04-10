What to Watch This Weekend: Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome to What To Watch This Weekend, a weekly series dedicated to helping figure out which films you should enjoy in the near future. On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a surprisingly entertaining, comedic, and often heart-felt adventure about four teenagers who are transported into a video game inhabiting avatars that drastically deviate from their real life personas.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.

Like this: Like Loading...