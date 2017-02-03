What to Watch This Weekend: Hacksaw Ridge

On this episode, the GeekScholars host a spoiler-free discussion and review of Hacksaw Ridge, the true story a conscientious objector of World War II who served the armed forces in the Pacific theater as a medic, but never used or carried a weapon of any kind.

What to Watch This Weekend is a weekly podcast from GeekScholars Movie News. Each Friday, the GeekScholars present a spoiler-free review of a film that has just become available in the past week to watch by renting, streaming, or purchasing.

