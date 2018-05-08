WGN America Announces Premiere Date for The Disappearance!

WGN America’s six-part event series The Disappearance – starring Emmy® winner Peter Coyote, Camille Sullivan and Aden Young – centers around the sudden disappearance of a 10-year-old boy that shakes a close-knit community to its core.

The Disappearance will premiere on Thursday, July 12th.

THE INVESTIGATION KICKS-OFF THURSDAY, JULY 12

WHEN MYSTERY LIMITED SERIES ‘THE DISAPPEARANCE’

DEBUTS ON WGN AMERICA

THE NETWORK RELEASES THREE TEASER TRAILERS FROM THE SUMMER EVENT SERIES

Stars Include Peter Coyote, Camille Sullivan and Aden Young

Los Angeles, CA, May 8 2018 –WGN America announced today that its latest gripping crime series “The Disappearance” will premiere on Thursday, July 12. The network also released three teaser trailers from the captivating mystery drama. The six-part event starring Emmy® winner Peter Coyote (Bitter Moon, Sphere), Camille Sullivan (“The Man in the High Castle”) and Aden Young (“Rectify,” Killer Elite) centers around the sudden disappearance of a 10-year-old boy that shakes a close-knit community to its core.

When Henry Sullivan (Peter Coyote) organizes a treasure hunt for his grandson Anthony’s (Michael Riendeau) tenth birthday, things take a turn for the worse when Anthony unexpectedly goes missing. The series follows Luke Sullivan (Aden Young) and Helen Murphy Sullivan (Camille Sullivan) as they delve into the all-consuming investigation of what happened to their son on that harrowing day. As the Sullivans and their extended kin grapple with the inexplicable mystery, deep familial secrets become uncovered and threaten to shatter the family unit.

“The Disappearance” is created and written by Normand Daneau (“Unité 9,” Niagara Motel) and Geneviève Simard, and directed by Peter Stebbings (Defendor, “Orphan Black”). Joanne Forgues (“Série noire,” “Le Clan,” “Les Invincibles”), Sophie Parizeau (“Terreur 404”) and Jean-Marc Casanova (“Série noire”) serve as executive producers of the series. The series is produced by Productions Casablanca in association with Bell Media and NBCUniversal International Studios.

