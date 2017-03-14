We’re On Strike Trailer: Is That a Gun In Your Pocket?

IS THAT A GUN

IN YOUR POCKET?…

A Hilarious Comedy About Gun Control and Female Empowerment Starring

Andrea Anders, Matt Passmore, Katherine Mcnamara, Cloris Leachman, Horatio

Sanz, John Heard, Fernanda Romero, David Denman, And John Michael Higgins

Written and directed by Matt Cooper

Available on VOD + Digital Platforms 3/31

If there’s one thing the men of Rockford, Texas love as much as their women, it’s their guns. But life in this idyllic town is turned upside-down when a gun incident involving her son spurs stay-at-home mom Jenna (Andrea Anders) to rethink Rockford’s obsessive gun culture. Much to the chagrin of her husband Glenn (Matt Passmore), Jenna ignites a movement by convincing the women of Rockford to withhold sex until every gun in town is given up. A wild and hilarious showdown ensues between the sexes. As tensions-and libidos-rise, the men and women of Rockford must decide what’s really important: keeping the peace or getting a piece.

Provocative and timely, IS THAT A GUN IN YOUR POCKET?…is poised to stir conversations about gun control in America as well as female empowerment and sexuality, while also being romantic, heart-warming, and hysterically funny.

From writer, director, and producer Matt Cooper (Last Supper, Panic, Perfect Opposites) and his longtime collaborator, producer Lori Miller, IS THAT A GUN IN YOUR POCKET?… picked

up top audience and jury awards at film festivals this year instates with large numbers of gun owners and open-carry laws.

IS THAT A GUN IN YOUR POCKET?…is directed, written, and produced by Matt Cooper. It is produced by Lori Miller and executive produced by David Cooper. Editing is by Luis Colina

with cinematography by Armando Salas. Music composed by Tom Howe.