We’re Coming for You Trailer: Sense8: Season 2!

The second season of Sense8 premieres tomorrow on Netflix.

A new, last-second trailer confirms the idea that our cluster of Sense8s will be trying to take the offensive against the mysterious Mr. Whispers and his organization.

Plus, another cluster of Sense8s!

We are all worth fighting for. Sense8 returns for Season 2 on May 5.

From renowned creative geniuses Lana Wachowski, Grant Hill (“The Matrix,” “Cloud Atlas”) and J. Michael Straczynski (Clint Eastwood’s “Changeling,’ “World War Z”), Sense8 is centered around eight characters, from different parts of the world, who experience a violent vision, and soon find themselves mentally connected by the experience. They become connected, able to see and talk to each other as though they were in the same place, with access to each other’s deepest secrets. Not only must the eight adapt to this new ability and to each other, they must figure out why their lives are now in jeopardy. In Season 2, dark forces continue to track the cluster of eight connected characters. The sensates will learn more about BPO, the secret organization searching for their cluster and others like them, and will work to protect themselves from this organization that is out to hunt and kill them.

Watch Sense8: https://www.netflix.com/title/80025744

