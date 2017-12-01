We’re All Cops Trailer: The Oath!

Crackle’s The Oath explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join

The Oath comes from executive producer Curtis Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc. The series stars True Blood’s Ryan Kwanten, Arrow’s Katrina Law and Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean.

The Oath premieres on March 20th, 2018.

CRACKLE, A SONY NETWORK, ANNOUNCES MARCH 8TH PREMIERE OF NEW ORIGINAL SCRIPTED SERIES, ‘THE OATH’ FROM CURTIS “50 CENT” JACKSON AND HIS G-UNIT FILM & TELEVISION INC; FREE STREAMING NETWORK RELEASES NEW ART AND TEASER TRAILER

Created by Joe Halpin, a Former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy, the Hour-Long Drama Stars Ryan Kwanten, Katrina Law, Cory Hardrict, Arlen Escarpeta, J.J. Soria and ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Sean Bean

CULVER CITY, Calif. (November 30, 2017) – Crackle, a Sony Network, today announced a March 8th premiere for its new scripted original drama, “The Oath” starring Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”), Cory Hardrict (American Sniper, Gran Torino), Arlen Escarpeta (“The Magicians”), Katrina Law (“Training Day”), J.J. Soria (“Animal Kingdom,” “The Fosters) and “Game of Thrones” alum, Sean Bean. The free ad-supported network also released new art as well as the teaser trailer.

The 10-episode series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join—only a select few make the cut–but once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.

Created by Joe Halpin (“Hawaii Five-O,” “Secrets and Lies”), who worked as a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in South Central for 17 years, 12 of which as an undercover officer, the series takes ?an unforgiving look at the complicated dynamics in these organizations and documents the lives of those willing to risk it all, to have it all.

Rounding out the ensemble cast are: Michael Malarkey (“The Vampire Diaries”), Eve Mauro (“CSI Miami”), Kwame Patterson (“The Wire,” “American Crime Story”), Linda Purl (“Homeland,” “True Blood”) and Elisabeth Röhm (“Law & Order”).

“The Oath” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group, Anne Clements (“StartUp”) and Joe Halpin who is also creator, writer and showrunner. The series is directed by Jeff T. Thomas (“Blindspot,” “Wayward Pines”) and Luis Prieto (Kidnap, “StartUp”).

Follow “The Oath” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the conversation using #TheOath and #Crackle.

