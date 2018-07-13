Weird and Perfect Trailer: Casual: The Fourth and Final Season!

There’s a time jump in the final season of Casual – and there have been some big changes. Unfortunately, relationship stuff remains as messy as ever.

Hulu’s Casual returns for its fourth and final season on July 31st.

Season 4 Synopsis:

Season four starts several years in the future, and much has happened since we last saw our characters at the end of season three: Alex and Rae are raising a child, Laura is returning from her time abroad with a new job and serious girlfriend, and Valerie is about to make a big life change of her own. The technology may be streamlined, but the relationships are messier than ever.

A Lionsgate and Right of Way production, Golden Globe® Award-nominated Casual is created by Zander Lehmann, and executive produced by Jason Reitman, Zander Lehmann and Helen Estabrook. Lionsgate serves as the international distributor.

Casual stars Michaela Watkins, Tommy Dewey, Tara Lynne Barr, Nyasha Hatendi and Julie Berman.

