We Just Want To Be Loved Trailer: Queer Eye for the Straight Guy!

Netflix is bringing back Queer Eye for the Straight Guy and the updated Queer Eye guys not that the original was gays fighting for tolerance but the new show is gays fighting for acceptance.

Plus, turning fashion-unaware straight guys into dapper, new selves without sacrificing their comfort zones.

5 Great Ways to Thrive in 2018 from the Fab Five:

Culture – Stay informed. Speak up and speak out

Food – Eat Root to Stem

Design – Find that one piece you LOVE and go from there

Fashion – You don’t need to spend a fortune to look good

Grooming – Chinstrap beards are not our friends!

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy launches exclusively on Netflix on February 7th.

ABOUT QUEER EYE

It’s been fifteen years since the Emmy Award-winning series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy revolutionized reality television. The series returns to Netflix and is going global, introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspective and a brand new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine),Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion). This season Queer Eye trades its original New York setting for communities in and around Atlanta, Georgia. Our new Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy creator David Collins (Scout Productions) serves as executive producer for the new series, along with producing partners Michael Williams and Rob Eric. David Eilenberg also serves as an executive producer in association with ITV Entertainment.

Queer Eye launches globally on Netflix February 7, 2018.

