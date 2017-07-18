We Have Been Penetrated Trailer: Unlocked!

Noomi Rapace (the original and best Lizbeth Salander) is CIA agent AliceRacine – stuck on desk duty in London after failing to apprehend the man behind a terrorist in Paris.

She is unexpectedly called back into the field by her mentor, Eric Lasch (Michael Douglas) after new intel indicates a new attack.

Unlocked also stars Orlando Bloom, Toni Collette and John Malkovich.

The action-packed first trailer is pretty intense. Unlocked premieres in select theaters and on demand on September 1st.

After failing to apprehend the terrorist behind a Paris attack that claimed dozens of lives, CIA agent Alice Racine (Noomi Rapace) is forced to live in London as a caseworker. Unexpectedly, she is called back into action by her mentor, Eric Lasch (Michael Douglas), when the CIA discovers intel of another imminent attack. While “unlocking” the suspect, Alice discovers that the classified information she has uncovered has been compromised. Running for her life, Alice turns to ex-soldier Jack (Orlando Bloom) to prevent a lethal biological attack on the citizens of London.

UNLOCKED is an action thriller directed by Michael Apted and written by Peter O’Brien. Also featuring Academy Award® nominees Toni Collette (Best Supporting Actress, The Sixth Sense, 1999) and John Malkovich (Best Supporting Actor – In the Line of Fire, 1984; Places in the Heart, 1993), UNLOCKED will be released by Lionsgate Premiere in theaters and on demand on September 1, 2017.

Cast: Noomi Rapace, Orlando Bloom, Toni Collette, with John Malkovich, and Michael Douglas

Directed By: Michael Apted

Written By: Peter O’Brien

Produced By: Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Georgina Townsley, Erik Howsam, Claudia Bluemhuber

U.S. Release Date: September 1, 2017 (In Theaters and On-Demand)

Genre: Action Thriller

Run Time: 98 minutes

U.S. Distributor: Lionsgate Premiere

Rated: R (for violence and language)

