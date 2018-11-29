We Can Fix the World That They Broke Trailer: Marvel’s The Runaways: Season 2!

PRIDE wants to bring their children back; the kids want to fix what their parents broke, and Jonah wants… what, exactly? And what all this about an earthquake?

Season 2 of Marvel’s The Runaways has a spiffy new trailer that even includes a dinosaur in a shopping cart!

Marvel’s The Runaways drops season two on Hulu on December 21st.

OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART: Marvel’s Runaways Season 2

Check out the official trailer and key art for the second season of Marvel’s Runaways, premiering all episodes Friday, December 21, only on Hulu.

SYNOPSIS: The Runaways have left their homes (and evil parents) behind and now have to learn to live on their own. As they scavenge for food, search for shelter, and take care of one another, our kids begin to realize that, for better or worse, theyâ€™re stuck with each other. And itâ€™s up to them to take down PRIDE once and for all. But someone sent a mysterious message to Jonahâ€¦ Is there a mole in the Runaways? Meanwhile PRIDE is focused on finding their children, and Jonah has his own dangerous plan in mind.

The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon.

Marvelâ€™s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C. and Gossip Girl) along with Marvelâ€™s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb (Marvelâ€™s Jessica Jones, Marvelâ€™s The Defenders). Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

Like this: Like Loading...