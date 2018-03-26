VIZ Media Welcomes Deadman Wonderland Creative Team To Anime Central 2018!

VIZ Media will welcome Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou – the creative team behind the hit Deadman Wonderland manga series – to the Midwest’s largest anime/manga convention, Anime Central 2018.

The Creators Of The Acclaimed Dystopian Action Series Make First North American Appearance At The Midwest’s Largest Anime/Manga Fan Convention

San Francisco, CA, March 26, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, proudly announces that it will welcome Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou, the creators of the DEADMAN WONDERLAND manga series, as official Guests of Honor for Anime Central 2018. For their first professional appearance in North America, the creators are set to participate in a variety of panel discussions and autograph sessions. Event times and additional information on these sessions will be released soon.

Anime Central (ACen) is the Midwest’s largest anime fan convention and will take place from May 18th to 20th in Rosemont, IL, at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare and the adjacent Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. ACen presents special Guests of Honor from the Japanese and U.S. sectors of the anime and manga industry, as well as gaming, cinema, and other Asian pop culture personalities. VIZ Media will be located in Booth #IND-5. Complete details on Anime Central 2018 are available at: ACen.org.

Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou are the writer and artist duo behind the best-selling DEADMAN WONDERLAND series. All thirteen volumes of the complete manga series are available in print and digital editions from VIZ Media (rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens). The action-packed title has also been adapted into a popular 12-episode anime series available domestically on home media formats from FUNimation.

During Anime Central, fans and convention attendees are invited to stop by the VIZ Media booth (#IND-5) for a variety of DEADMAN WONDERLAND premium giveaways. A DEADMAN WONDERLAND manga bundle (featuring vols. 1-2) will be available for purchase. Purchasers of this bundle will also receive a free gift – while supplies last.

“We are very excited to welcome the creators of DEADMAN WONDERLAND for a special appearance during Anime Central, and we invite convention goers to join us to celebrate this extraordinary manga series,” says Jennifer LeBlanc, Editor. “Fans will not want to miss this memorable opportunity to go behind the scenes of DEADMAN WONDERLAND with creators Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou. We’ll see everyone in Chicago!”

In the DEADMAN WONDERLAND manga series, framed for the brutal murders of his classmates by the mysterious Red Man, a middle school student named Ganta Igarashi finds himself sentenced to death and sent to a bizarre and fatal theme park/prison that has risen from the ruins of the Great Tokyo Earthquake – a hell on earth known as “Deadman Wonderland.” The inmates of this insane penitentiary fight for survival every day to provide entertainment for the masses, and terrifying secrets lurk in the shadows. Ganta is determined to survive Deadman Wonderland and clear his name, but the price may be his soul.

Jinsei Kataoka and Kazuma Kondou made their debut in 2005 with the manga adaptation of the anime series EUREKA SEVEN, which is available digitally from VIZ Media. The two are currently working on their latest manga series, Smokin’ Parade.

For additional information on anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

