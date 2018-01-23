VIZ Media To Release Four RWBY Manga Anthologies!

VIZ Media has acquired the rights to release four RWBY anthology manga beginning with Red Like Roses, which centers of Ruby Rose – to be released this summer.

A second anthology, featuring Weiss Schnee, will be released later this year.

Each of the four character-focused anthologies contain more than 15 short stories by different Japanese manga creators. Bonus messages are also included from the voice actors who play the featured characters in the animated series, along with additional notes from RWBY character designer, Ein Lee, and various anthology illustrators.

RWBY OFFICIAL MANGA ANTHOLOGY SERIES

RWBY Manga Anthologies Based On Rooster Teeth’s Popular Animated Series Begin Releasing This Summer with Ruby-focused RED LIKE ROSES

San Francisco, CA, January 23, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, expands its RWBY catalog with publishing plans for a line of RWBY OFFICIAL MANGA ANTHOLOGIES this summer.

The RWBY OFFICIAL MANGA ANTHOLOGIES will be published in English under the VIZ Signature imprint and will be rated ‘T’ for Teens. Each of the four character-focused anthologies contain more than 15 short stories by different Japanese manga creators. Bonus messages are also included from the voice actors who play the featured characters in the animated series, along with additional notes from RWBY character designer, Ein Lee, and various anthology illustrators.

Debuting Summer 2018, the first anthology features Team RWBY leader, Ruby Rose, while the second anthology, featuring Weiss Schnee, is set for publication later in 2018. More details on anthologies featuring Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long is forthcoming.

In RWBY, the world of Remnant is filled with horrific monsters bent on the destruction of humanity. Fortunately, the kingdoms of the world have risen to combat these forces by training powerful Huntsmen and Huntresses at academies around the planet. Ruby Rose, Weiss Schnee, Blake Belladonna, and Yang Xiao Long are four such Huntresses in training.

“This new anthology series of shorts allows manga creators to step deep into the world of Remnant and put their own spin on RWBY,” says Joel Enos, Senior Editor, VIZ Media. “Each volume showcases a different member of Team RWBY, and fans everywhere will enjoy delving into these stories that bring the powerful Huntresses to life!”

VIZ Media recently launched the single-volume RWBY manga by creator Shirow Miwa. The manga is inspired by the popular online anime-style series originally created by Monty Oum and produced by Austin, TX-based Rooster Teeth Productions. RWBY was the first western-produced anime series to be distributed in Japan.

For additional information on RWBY and other manga titles published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

