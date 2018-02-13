VIZ Media To Host Sailor Moon SuperS Masquerade at Anime Boston 2018!

Sailor Moon fans can expect an evening of extraordinary cosplay at Anime Boston 2018.

VIZ Media invites SAILOR MOON fans to catch the Sailor Moon SuperS Moonlight Masquerade event at Anime Boston 2018. Anime Boston takes place March 30th – April 1st at the Hynes Convention Center and the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, MA. The annual three-day convention is one of the largest on the East Coast and is run by the New England Anime Society, Inc., a Massachusetts-based non-profit. Tickets and additional information is available at animeboston.com.

Friday, March 30th

5:30pm – 7:30pm Sailor Moon SuperS Moonlight Masquerade

VIZ Media proudly presents a special opportunity to celebrate the magic and splendor of SAILOR MOON with the Sailor Moon SuperS Moonlight Masquerade. This is a showcase of cosplay like nothing you’ve seen before! Watch and cheer as contestants show off their Sailor Moon-themed costumes on stage for a chance to win thousands of dollars in cash and prizes! Throughout the event there will be special previews of what’s coming up in the world of SAILOR MOON, along with news, an enchanting premiere of never-before-seen episodes, and much more.

Attendees are invited to join in the Moonlight Masquerade with VIZ Media’s Animation Team and special guests, including voice actor Amanda Miller (Makoto Kino/Sailor Jupiter) and more! Also appearing will be professional costume designer, Jez Roth, who is renowned for his costume work with Cirque du Soleil and the action-packed “Lip Synch For Your Cosplay” segments seen widely online and at conventions nationwide.

More information on the contest including prizes and submission guidelines can be found here: viz.com/blog/posts/calling-all-sailor-moon-cosplayers. Contest entry instructions and the submission form for the Sailor Moon SuperS Moonlight Masquerade can be found at http://bit.ly/2ABMnMasq.

Preorders for home media release of SAILOR MOON SUPERS SET 1 are also available now from participating retailers.

For more information on SAILOR MOON, SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL and other award-winning anime titles from VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

