VIZ MEDIA SUPPORTS HALLOWEEN COMICFEST 2018 WITH TWO FREE MANGA SAMPLERS !

Halloween ComicFest will be celebrated this year on Saturday, October 27th at scores of comic shops and retailers.

This year, VIZ Media will support Halloween ComicFest with two free samplers – the title stories from Frankenstein: Junju Ito Story Collection and an excerpt from the Splatoon manga.

VIZ Media participates in Halloween ComicFest 2018 with a special FREE sampler featuring excerpts from FRANKENSTEIN: JUNJI ITO STORY COLLECTION and the Nintendo video game-inspired SPLATOON.

Held annually, Halloween ComicFest will be celebrated this year on Saturday, October 27th at scores of comic shops and retailers nationwide. On this day, participating shops offer comic book fans and visitors FREE Halloween ComicFest samplers filled with excerpts of exciting and varied arrays of titles. For additional information and a list of participating retailers, please visit: HalloweenComicFest.com.

FRANKENSTEIN: JUNJI ITO STORY COLLECTION is available now as a hardcover print release. For Halloween ComicFest, this sampler features Frankenstein, the titular story. Junji Ito, the master of horror manga bends all his skill into bringing the anguished and solitary monster—and the fouler beast who created him—to life with the brilliantly detailed chiaroscuro he is known for.

VIZ Media adds all-ages fun with an excerpt from the SPLATOON manga, based on the hit Nintendo game with story and art by Sankichi Hinodeya (four volumes are now available). The Turf Wars have started in Inkopolis, and the team that inks the most ground will be crowned the winner! Savor all the action as the Inklings hide and swim through colored ink sprayed on surfaces using a fun arsenal of shooters, blasters, chargers, sloshers and brush-based weaponry.

