VIZ Media Slates Snow White With the Red Hair for Summer 2019!

VIZ Media has acquired the shojo manga series with an eye to publishing its first issue Summer 2019.

A Feisty Herbalist Saves A Prince From A Poisoned Apple In The New Shojo Manga Series Set To Debut Next Summer

VIZ Media announced its latest publishing acquisition, SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR, during its official panel held at Anime Weekend Atlanta this past weekend.

The series, by creator Sorata Akizuki, is rated ‘T’ for Teens and joins the Shojo Beat imprint scheduled to launch in the summer of 2019. The ongoing series, which has been published in Japan since 2007, also spawned a popular anime adaptation.

In SNOW WHITE WITH THE RED HAIR, Shirayuki is an herbalist with bright red hair. Raj, the prince of her kingdom, catches word of her beauty and demands that she marry him! But she refuses and runs away. While on the run, she meets a mysterious brave young man named Zen who turns out to be the prince of the neighboring kingdom. Zen insists that Shirayuki moves to his kingdom and so her journey to become a court herbalist begins!

