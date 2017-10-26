VIZ Media Releases Two Free Samplers for Halloween ComicFest 2017!

For year’s edition of Halloween ComicFest, VIZ Media is releasing two free samplers – one playing a bit more to the scary side of the season and one… not so much.

The scary side sampler features a first look at Junji Ito’s Shiver – an anthology of horror short stories that will be released in a deluxe hardcover edition in December.

The less than scary sampler features Pokémon Omega Ruby • Alpha Sapphire – Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald face a new crisis of epic proportions: a giant meteor hurtling toward the planet!

Both samplers will be available in comics shops on Saturday, October 28th.

VIZ MEDIA PARTICIPATES IN HALLOWEEN COMICFEST 2017 WITH A MANGA SAMPLER FEATURING JUNJI ITO’S SHIVER

Support Your Local Comics Retailer On October 28th For A

FREE Sampler Of A Frightening Anthology From The

Master Of Horror Manga

VIZ Media sends chills down the spines of readers and manga fans for Halloween ComicFest 2017 with a special FREE sampler featuring an excerpt from SHIVER: Junji Ito Selected Stories, the upcoming release from the celebrated master of horror manga, Junji Ito.

Held annually, Halloween ComicFest will be celebrated this year on Saturday, October 28th at scores of comic shops and retailers nationwide. On this day, participating shops offer fans and visitors FREE Halloween ComicFest samplers filled with previews of exciting upcoming titles. For additional information and a list of participating retailers, please visit: HalloweenComicFest.com.

SHIVER will be released in a deluxe hardcover edition by VIZ Media on December 19th under its VIZ Signature imprint. The manga anthology includes nine of Junji Ito’s best short stories, as selected by the author himself and presented with accompanying notes and commentary. An arm peppered with tiny holes dangles from a sick girl’s window… After an idol hangs herself, balloons bearing the faces of their destined victims appear in the sky… An amateur film crew hires an extremely individualistic fashion model and faces a real bloody ending… An offering of nine fresh nightmares for the delectation of horror fans.

Manga creator Junji Ito made his professional debut in 1987 and has gone on to be recognized as one of the greatest contemporary artists working in the horror genre. His critically acclaimed titles include TOMIE and UZUMAKI, which were adapted into critically praised live-action films, as well as GYO, which was adapted into an animated feature film. TOMIE, UZUMAKI, GYO, and Ito’s celebrated manga short story anthology FRAGMENTS OF HORROR are all published in English by VIZ Media in deluxe hardcover editions available under the VIZ Signature imprint. Ito’s influences include classic horror manga artists Kazuo Umezu and Hideshi Hino, as well as authors such as Yasutaka Tsutsui and H.P. Lovecraft.

For additional information on SHIVER and other Junji Ito manga titles available from VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

VIZ MEDIA SUPPORTS HALLOWEEN COMICFEST 2017 WITH A SPECIAL POKÉMON OMEGA RUBY • ALPHA SAPPHIRE MANGA SAMPLER

Visit Your Local Comics Retailer On October 28th For A FREE

Sampler Of All-Ages POKÉMON Manga

VIZ Media celebrates Halloween ComicFest 2017 with some all-ages fun by offering a FREE manga sampler featuring a sneak preview of POKÉMON OMEGA RUBY • ALPHA SAPPHIRE.

Held annually, Halloween ComicFest will be celebrated this year on Saturday, October 28th at scores of comic shops and retailers nationwide. On this day, participating shops offer fans and visitors FREE Halloween ComicFest samplers filled with previews of exciting upcoming titles. For additional information and a list of participating retailers, please visit: HalloweenComicFest.com.

Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald face a new crisis of epic proportions in the latest POKÉMON manga adventure: a giant meteor hurtling toward the planet! Years have passed, and now Sapphire and Emerald are training in the new techniques of Mega Evolution. And they’ll need Ruby’s help! Searching for a way to change the meteor’s course, Ruby journeys to the Sky Pillar to earn the trust of Zinnia, the Lorekeeper of the mysterious Draconid tribe. Does she have the key to saving the world? And what does all this have to do with Legendary Pokémon Rayquaza?

POKÉMON is one of the most successful international entertainment franchises of all time. More than 290 million POKÉMON video games and over 23.6 billion Pokémon Trading Cards have been sold in more than 74 countries in addition to substantial publishing and merchandise sales. VIZ Media is the official North American distributor for a wide variety of POKÉMON home media releases including animated series and films and also publishes a variety of POKÉMON manga graphic novel series including Pokémon Adventures, Pokémon Adventures: FireRed & LeafGreen, Pokémon Adventures: Emerald, Pokémon Adventures: Diamond AND Pearl/PLATINUM, Pokémon Adventures: HeartGold & SoulSilver, Pokémon Adventures: Black & White, POKÉMON X•Y, and POKÉMON OMEGA RUBY • ALPHA SAPPHIRE.

For additional information on POKÉMON titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

Like this: Like Loading...