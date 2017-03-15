VIZ Media Releases Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel In Manga & Home Video!

One of the greatest battles in Pokémon history is being released as both manga and home video: Pokémon The Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel.

In the latest adventure, Ash meets the Mythical Pokémon, Volcanion, when it crashes down from the sky, creating a cloud of dust – and a mysterious force binds the two of them together.

The manga version of Pokémon The Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel is in stores now; the DVD will be available on March 21st.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES HOME MEDIA AND MANGA RELEASE OF Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel

One Of The Greatest Battles In POKÉMON History Is About To Erupt In Ash And Pikachu’s Latest Cinematic Adventure

San Francisco, CA, March 15, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, delights POKÉMON fans as it announces the upcoming home media release and the official manga edition of Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel this spring.

Fans can experience all of the excitement and adventure of the newest POKÉMON anime feature film in the POKÉMON X·Y series in both DVD and graphic novel form. POKÉMON THE MOVIE: VOLCANION AND THE MECHANICAL MARVEL was directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and was originally released in Japanese theaters last summer.

POKÉMON THE MOVIE: VOLCANION AND THE MECHANICAL MARVEL DVD

Rated ‘TV-Y7’ for Viewers Ages 7 and Older · MSRP: $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN · Available March 21st

In the latest adventure, Ash meets the Mythical Pokémon, Volcanion, when it crashes down from the sky, creating a cloud of dust – and a mysterious force binds the two of them together! Volcanion despises humans and tries to get away, but it’s forced to drag Ash along as it continues its rescue mission. They arrive in a city of cogs and gears, where a corrupt minister has stolen the ultimate invention: the Artificial Pokémon Magearna, created 500 years ago. He plans to use its mysterious powers to take control of this mechanical kingdom! Can Ash and Volcanion work together to rescue Magearna? One of the greatest battles in Pokémon history is about to unfold! Catch all the action presented with dubbed English or subtitled dialogue options as well as 2.0 and 5.1 audio selections.

POKÉMON THE MOVIE: VOLCANION AND THE MECHANICAL MARVEL MANGA

Rated ‘A’ For All Ages · MSRP: $9.99 U.S. / $12.99 CAN · Available Now!

Capture all of the action of the newest POKÉMON feature film in this single-volume official manga adaptation. Features story and artwork by Kemon Kawamoto.

POKÉMON is one of the most successful international entertainment franchises of all time. More than 279 million POKÉMON video games and over 21.5 billion Pokémon Trading Cards have been sold in more than 74 countries in addition to substantial publishing and merchandise sales. VIZ Media is the official North American distributor for a wide variety of POKÉMON home media releases including animated series and films and also publishes a variety of POKÉMON manga graphic novel series including Pokémon Adventures, Pokémon Adventures: FireRed & LeafGreen, Pokémon Adventures: Emerald, Pokémon Adventures: Diamond & Pearl/PLATINUM, Pokémon Adventures: HeartGold & SoulSilver, Pokémon Adventures: Black & White, POKÉMON X•Y, and POKÉMON OMEGA RUBY & ALPHA SAPPHIRE.

For additional information on Pokémon anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit www.VIZ.com.

