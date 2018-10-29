VIZ Media has released a new volume celebrating Magic: The Gathering – Magic: The Gathering – Concepts and Legends.

Written by Magic: The Gathering Senior Game Designer James Wyatt, this deluxe slip-cased, hardcover volume with collectible art prints provides readers with a rare glimpse of the creative process behind the evolving art and design of Magic: The Gathering.

VIZ MEDIA RELEASES MAGIC: THE GATHERING—CONCEPTS & LEGENDS

Explore 25 Years Of Lore From Magic: The Gathering

San Francisco, CA, October 29, 2018 — VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, celebrates the 25th anniversary of Magic: The Gathering® with this officially licensed illustrated history exploring the legend, lore, and origins of the bestselling strategy card game.

Written by Magic: The Gathering Senior Game Designer James Wyatt, this deluxe slip-cased, hardcover volume with collectible art prints provides readers with a rare glimpse of the creative process behind the evolving art and design of Magic: The Gathering. Magic: the Gathering—Concepts & Legends is now available, and carries an MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $53.99 CAN.

James Wyatt and the Wizards of the Coast team of storytellers and artists open up the archives to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how they develop the look and feel of the characters, planes, and creatures of the world’s most popular trading card game. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, this beautiful collector’s hardcover book features artwork, sketches and commentary showcasing the expansive world that has captivated generations.

“CONCEPTS & LEGENDS pulls from the art and design teams’ sketch books and notes to focus on where the worlds and lore of Magic: The Gathering started 25 years ago, where we are now, and where we’re going to go next,” says Joel Enos, Senior Editor. “Made to highlight the 25th Anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, this is the ultimate collector’s book for Magic fans around the world.”

James Wyatt is a Senior Game Designer on the creative team for Magic: The Gathering. His work at Wizards of the Coast since 2000 includes five novels, more than 20 short stories, one poem and dozens of Dungeons & Dragons® game sourcebooks.

Throughout its 25-year history, Magic: The Gathering has visited many richly imaginative worlds through card sets and stories. Developed by Wizards of the Coast, Magic: The Gathering has tens of millions of fans, is played in more than 70 countries, and is available in 11 languages. Magic: The Gathering has won numerous notable awards, including a Mensa Award and multiple Origins Awards, the Hobby Game industry’s annual top award.

VIZ Media’s catalog of MAGIC: THE GATHERING titles includes THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—DOMINARIA, THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—IXALAN, THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—AMONKHET, THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—KALADESH, THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—INNISTRAD, and THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING—ZENDIKAR. Each hardcover edition contains specially curated collections of plane-specific illustrations from Wizards of the Coast’s popular strategy card game, Magic: The Gathering.

For additional information on THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

