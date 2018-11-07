VIZ MEDIA RELEASES AKIRA TORIYAMA’S DRAGON QUEST ILLUSTRATIONS: 30TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION

VIZ Media explores the video game-related artwork of famed creator Akira Toriyama with the release of Dragon Quest Illustrations: 30th Anniversary Edition.

In stores on December 11th, the hardcover volume contains over 500 illustrations showcasing Toriyama’s innovative character design from the Dragon Quest video games.

San Francisco, CA, November 6, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, explores the video game-related artwork of famed creator Akira Toriyama with the release of DRAGON QUEST ILLUSTRATIONS: 30th ANNIVERSARY EDITION on December 11th.

The print-only, hardcover edition collects a wide array of illustrations for the popular role-playing video game (RPG) Dragon Quest, whose characters were notably designed by the legendary DRAGON BALL manga creator, Akira Toriyama. DRAGON QUEST ILLUSTRATIONS: 30th ANNIVERSARY EDITION will carry an MSRP of $34.99 U.S. / $46.99 CAN.

Akira Toriyama brought the world of the renowned Dragon Quest video games to life through his creative, fun and inventive design work. Thirty years of genius are on display in this stunning comprehensive hardcover collection of over 500 illustrations from the Dragon Quest video games, from Dragon Quest (originally released as Dragon Warrior in English) to Dragon Quest Heroes II. Includes fold-out poster of the Dragon Quest timeline.

“DRAGON QUEST ILLUSTRATIONS: 30th ANNIVERSARY EDITION celebrates Akira Toriyama’s lasting contributions to one of the most popular video game franchises of all time,” says David Brothers, Editor. “Dragon Quest has helped to shape the continued evolution of the RPG genre and Toriyama’s designs—created concurrently with his work on some of the best manga in the world—have always been a focal point of this celebrated series.”

Internationally renowned for his playful, innovative storytelling and humorous, distinctive art style, Akira Toriyama burst onto the manga scene in 1980 with the wildly popular series, DR. SLUMP. His hit series DRAGON BALL (published in the U.S. as DRAGON BALL and DRAGON BALL Z) ran from 1984 to 1995 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. He is also known for his design work on video games such as Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, Tobal No. 1, and Blue Dragon. His acclaimed manga works include COWA!, Kajika, SAND LAND, Neko Majin, and a children’s book, Toccio the Angel. VIZ Media is the official North American publisher of a wide array of Akira Toriyama titles, including DRAGON BALL, DRAGON BALL Z and DRAGON BALL SUPER, as well as DR. SLUMP, SAND LAND and COWA!.

Dragon Quest is a classic video game property developed by Square Enix that originally debuted in Japan in 1986 and influenced scores of RPG titles that followed. The Dragon Quest video game franchise spans 30 years and over 30 individual game releases. Many of these titles are available in English. The newest game, Dragon Quest XI was released in Japan for the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 in July 2017, and worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows in September 2018.

