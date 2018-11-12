VIZ Media Presents Holiday Gift Ideas for Anime and Manga Fans!

Do you know a fan of anime and/or manga?

VIZ Media has a selection of potential gifts for that fan – like the Tokyo Ghoul Boxed Set – collecting the entire run of the series.

VIZ MEDIA OFFERS AN ABUNDANT SELECTION OF ACCLAIMED ANIME AND MANGA FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Gift Ideas For The 2018 Holiday Season Include SAILOR MOON, POKÉMON, CASTLEVANIA, Art Books, Manga Box Sets, And More

VIZ Media offers anime and manga fans a diverse collection of titles that will make excellent gift selections for all ages and tastes this holiday season. Featured titles include Season 1 the Netflix original series CASTLEVANIA as well as the latest movie and Limited Edition Home Video Sets of SAILOR MOON. Fans of all ages can enjoy both manga and animation offerings from the beloved POKÉMON series.

Holiday Gift Selections:

CASTLEVANIA SEASON 1 · Available December 4th

Blu-ray Edition MSRP: $24.98 U.S. / $29.99 CAN

Inspired by the classic video game series, CASTLEVANIA is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. In Season 1, Trevor Belmont, embittered and excommunicated, finds himself drawn into a battle for the survival of Europe—a region that has brought doom upon itself by taking away the one thing its greatest monster loved. Fans that purchase CASTLEVANIA in stores at Walmart will receive an exclusive t-shirt while supplies last.

SAILOR MOON Gift Selections:

SAILOR MOON S: THE MOVIE

Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack MSRP: $29.98 U.S. / $34.99 CAN; Standard Edition DVD Set MSRP: $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN

A sudden snowstorm has hit Tokyo, marking the return of an ancient being named Princess Snow Kaguya! She has a chilling plan to freeze Earth, but it requires the recovery of a missing piece of her ice crystal. After falling ill due to the cold, Luna is rescued by a kind hearted but misunderstood astronomer, Kakeru, who happens to have the remaining shard of the crystal! Called into action to protect Luna and her newfound crush, Sailor Moon and her team of Sailor Guardians are now the only hope the world has of avoiding an eternal Winter!

Also Available!

Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack

MSRP: $79.99 U.S. / $93.99 CAN

SAILOR MOON SUPERS SET 2 Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack

MSRP: $39.99 U.S. / $52.99 CAN

POKÉMON Gift Selections:

POKÉMON THE SERIES: SUN & MOON COMPLETE COLLECTION

DVD MSRP: $49.99 U.S. / $57.99 CAN

What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak. More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…

Also Available!

POKÉMON POCKET COMICS: CLASSIC Manga · Available Nov. 13th

MSRP: $10.99 U.S. / $14.99 CAN

POKÉMON THE MOVIE: I CHOOSE YOU! Standard Edition DVD

MSRP: $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN

POKÉMON MOVIES 1-3 Standard Edition DVD

MSRP: $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN

Deluxe Book Gift Selections:

DRAGON QUEST ILLUSTRATIONS: 30th ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Available Dec. 11th · MSRP: $34.99 U.S. / $46.99 CAN

Akira Toriyama brought the world of the renowned Dragon Quest video games to life through his creative, fun and inventive design work. Thirty years of genius are on display in this stunning comprehensive hardcover collection of over 500 illustrations from the Dragon Quest video games, from Dragon Quest (originally released as Dragon Warrior in English) to Dragon Quest Heroes II. Includes fold-out poster of the Dragon Quest timeline.

THE COMPLETE ART OF FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST · Available Nov. 13th

MSRP: $34.99 U.S. / $46.99 CAN

This massive hardcover collection contains all the FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST color artwork by manga artist Hiromu Arakawa from 2001 to 2017, including the series’ entire run and beyond! THE COMPLETE ART OF FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST contains over 280 pages of gorgeous full-color illustrations, including all the original chapter title pages, the graphic novel covers for the single-volume and collected editions, portraits of the main characters, and promotional artwork. Includes an exclusive interview and a special step-by-step illustration creation discussion with Hiromu Arakawa.

MAKE ANIMALS: FELT ARTS FROM JAPAN · Available Nov. 13th

MSRP: $16.99 U.S. / $22.99 CAN

Breathtaking. Beautiful animals that seem to breathe. Their eyes are majestic and wild, yet they possess an aura of gentleness. This is the amazing world of YOSHiNOBU and the whole creative process he uses to give life to his animal friends. The book features a gallery of the astonishing work of Japan’s top felting artist and also contains step-by-step instructions on how to make these animal friends.

Magic: the Gathering—Concepts & Legends Slip-cased Art Book

MSRP: $39.99 U.S. / $53.99 CAN

James Wyatt and the Wizards of the Coast team of storytellers and artists open up the archives to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how they develop the look and feel of the characters, planes, and creatures of the world’s most popular trading card game. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Magic: The Gathering, this beautiful collector’s hardcover book features artwork, sketches and commentary showcasing the expansive world that has captivated generations.

Manga Box Set Gift Selections:

BLEACH MANGA BOX SET 3

MSRP: $199.99 U.S. / $259.99 CAN

The third and final BLEACH manga box set. This set completes the series and contains volumes 49-74, along with an exclusive booklet containing a cover art gallery and author interview. The box set also contains a full-color, double-sided poster.

TOKYO GHOUL COMPLETE MANGA BOX SET

MSRP: $149.99 U.S. / $199.99 CAN

The definitive collection of Sui Ishida’s bestselling manga, which has since spawned spin-off novels and the sequel series TOKYO GHOUL: RE, features all 14 volumes of the original series and includes an exclusive double-sided poster.

For additional information on these properties and other anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

