VIZ Media Presents Gift Ideas for the Holiday Season!

It’s almost time to start picking out gifts for the holiday season – and if you’re buying for a fan of anime and manga, then VIZ Media has something they’ll love.

From the One-Punch Man Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack to the beautiful Tokyo Ghoul: Illustrations art book; from the Ranma ½ OVA & Movie Collection to The Legend of Zelda – Legendary Editions; from Splatoon to Studio Ghibli art books, VIZ Media has anime and manga for all tastes.

VIZ MEDIA PRESENTS A UNIQUE COLLECTION OF TITLES FOR GIFT IDEAS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON



Holiday Publishing Wish List Releases Include SPLATOON, THE LEGEND OF ZELDA –LEGENDARY EDITIONS­–, HELLO KITTY & FRIENDS COLORING BOOK, And More

San Francisco, CA, October 30, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, details an inspired collection of titles that will make excellent gift selections for fans of all ages and tastes this holiday season.

Holiday manga offerings include SPLATOON, the new series based on Nintendo’s hit videogame, along with The Legend of Zelda –Legendary Edition–, which contains two volumes of the beloved THE Legend of Zelda manga series presented in a deluxe format. Studio Ghibli fans can capture the magic of the legendary studio’s animated films in the hardcover release of the CASTLE IN THE SKY PICTURE BOOK.

Fans and artists of all ages can enjoy the recently released HELLO KITTY & FRIENDS COLORING BOOK, a fun and interactive selection that features more than 40 original line art illustrations. Also available this holiday season will be the POKÉMON ADVENTURES: RED & BLUE BOX SET, which includes seven volumes filled with Pokémon adventures!

Shonen Jump’s bestselling action series, MY HERO ACADEMIA Vols. 1-9 are available for readers to dive into. VIZ Media also delights fans of TOKYO GHOUL with the release of the series’ exciting sequel, TOKYO GHOUL: RE, and a new art book featuring art from the series, TOKYO GHOUL ILLUSTRATIONS: ZAKKI.

Holiday Manga Selections:

SPLATOON, Vol. 1· Rated ‘A’ for All Ages

MSRP: $9.99 U.S. / $12.99 CAN · Available December 12th

The Turf Wars have started in Inkopolis, and the team that inks the most ground will be crowned the winner! Based on the hit Nintendo games!

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: OCARINA OF TIME –LEGENDARY EDITION–

Rated ‘A’ for All Ages · MSRP: $17.99 U.S. / $21.99 CAN · Available Now!

Each The Legend of Zelda –Legendary Edition– contains two volumes of the beloved manga series, presented in a deluxe format featuring new covers and color art pieces by Akira Himekawa. In OCARINA OF TIME, the battle for Hyrule and the Sacred Realm has begun! A young boy named Link must defeat evil on his long, perilous quest to find the spiritual stones that hold the key to the Triforce, and deliver them to Zelda, princess of the land of Hyrule.

Also available from VIZ Media: The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask / A Link to the Past –Legendary Edition–, The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords –Legendary Edition–, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons / Oracle of Ages –Legendary Edition–, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap / Phantom Hourglass –Legendary Edition–

CASTLE IN THE SKY PICTURE BOOK

MSRP: $19.99 U.S. / $26.99 CAN · Available December 5th

The legends were true! Somewhere high in the clouds, human beings have again set foot on the floating island of Laputa, for centuries a peaceful, parklike ruin, tended only by its silent, faithful robots. But just behind Pazu and Sheeta are soldiers from the aerial dreadnought Goliath—who have captured Dola and her pirate crew, and are now looting the gold and jewels of the Castle in the Sky for themselves! But the man who guided them there, Muska, has his eyes on power, not money—and he alone knows how to activate the castle’s ancient superweapons that could make him master of the world! Can Pazu and Sheeta stop his sinister plan? Includes scene-by-scene illustrations and character dialogue from the film.

HELLO KITTY & FRIENDS COLORING BOOK

MSRP: $16.99 U.S. / $22.99 CAN · Available Now!

With dozens of beautiful, detailed all-new original illustrations from five talented artists, this stunning coloring book captures the essence of Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends – all waiting to have their world colored in by you! For artists and Sanrio fans of all ages.

POKÉMON ADVENTURES: RED & BLUE BOX SET

Rated ‘A’ for All Ages · MSRP: $54.99 U.S. / $69.99 CAN · Available Now!

All of your favorite Pokémon game characters jump out of the screen into the pages of this action-packed manga! Set contains PokÉmon Adventures Vols. 1-7 and a color poster!

MY HERO ACADEMIA · Rated ‘T’ for Teens

MSRP: $9.99 U.S. / $12.99 CAN · Available Now!

What would the world be like if 80 percent of the population manifested superpowers called “Quirks”? Heroes and villains would be battling it out everywhere! Being a hero would mean learning to use your power, but where would you go to study? The Hero Academy of course! But what would you do if you were one of the 20 percent who were born Quirkless? Vols. 1-9 are available now!

TOKYO GHOUL: RE, Vol. 1 · Rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens

MSRP: $12.99 U.S. / $17.99 CAN · Available October 17th

A direct continuation of the bestselling TOKYO GHOUL! The Commission of Counter Ghoul is the only organization fighting the Ghoul menace, and they will use every tool at their disposal to protect humanity from its ultimate predator. Their newest weapon in this hidden war is an experimental procedure that implants human investigators with a Ghoul’s Kagune, giving them Ghoul powers and abilities. But both the procedure and the newly formed Qs Squad are untested. Will they become heroes…or monsters?!

TOKYO GHOUL ILLUSTRATIONS: ZAKKI

MSRP: $24.99 U.S. / $33.99 CAN · Available November 21st

Tokyo Ghoul Illustrations: zakki features artwork and behind-the-scenes notes, commentary and ruminations from Tokyo Ghoul series creator Sui Ishida. Discover the creative process that brought the hit manga and anime to life, in gloriously ghoulish full color.

For these holiday gift selections and more, check out VIZ.com/Holiday. For additional information on anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

VIZ MEDIA DETAILS ANIME GIFT SELECTIONS FOR THE 2017 HOLIDAY SEASON



Diverse Gift Selections For That Special Fan Include BORUTO, JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE, ONE-PUNCH MAN, RANMA ½, SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL And POKÉMON Home Media Sets

San Francisco, CA, October 30, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, invites audiences and anime fans to celebrate the holiday season with a variety of home media releases that make ideal gift selections.

Notable titles include the action-filled anime film, BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE, which depicts the rebellious son of the legendary ninja, Naruto. Also catch the multi-generational adventures of JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE, which is available as a Limited Edition Blu-ray set. Action fans can also enjoy the hard-hitting battles of ONE-PUNCH MAN, offered as a Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack. And those with a taste for martial arts and mayhem won’t want to miss the RANMA ½ OVA & MOVIE COLLECTION, which includes eleven episode-length Original Video Animation (OVA) adventures as well as three RANMA ½ theatrical movies.

SAILOR MOON fans can look forward to SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Set 3, which is available as a Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack and also in Standard DVD editions. Finally, viewers of all ages can revel in the imaginative adventures of POKÉMON with the POKÉMON INDIGO LEAGUE Blu-ray edition. The all-new edition features the beloved series’ complete first season (52 episodes) presented for the first time on Blu-ray in a six-disc set.

BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE BLU-RAY/DVD COMBO PACK

Rated TV-14 · MSRP: $29.98 U.S. / $34.99 CAN · Available Now!

With Naruto as the Seventh Hokage, Hidden Leaf Village is planning to host the Chunin Exams to train new shinobi from the village and from five of their allied villages. Among the entrants are Sasuke’s daughter, Sarada, who adores Naruto, Mitsuki, an exceptionally talented yet mysterious shinobi… And Boruto, Naruto’s son who shows great potential, but despises his father.

Sasuke, who’s been on a mission, appears before Naruto to warn of a strange impending danger he has sensed. Shrouded with an evil aura, Momoshiki and Kinshiki appear during the Exams and attempt to weaken and kidnap Naruto. Boruto is petrified and unable to do a thing while Sasuke guards him. As Naruto steps in front to shield them, he smiles faintly and disappears in front of Boruto.

JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY SET

Rated TV-14 · MSRP: $69.99 U.S. / $81.99 CAN · Available Now!

JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE is set in late 19th century England, where rivals and surrogate brothers Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando discover a mysterious stone mask. The mask is an artifact of an ancient Central American culture and is capable of granting its wearer eternal life, but only at a heavy price. As the dark powers of the Stone Mask are unleashed, the brothers’ actions will define legacies that span generations.

ONE-PUNCH MAN LIMITED EDITION BLU-RAY/DVD COMBO PACK

Rated TV-14 · MSRP: $59.99 U.S. / $81.99 CAN · Available Now!

ONE-PUNCH MAN depicts the adventures of Saitama, a young man who only became a hero for fun. But after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?

The Limited Edition home media combo pack features the collection on two Blu-ray and two DVD discs. Notable bonus content includes six special ONE-PUNCH MAN OVA shorts, which are being released exclusively on the Blu-ray format, along with premium packaging, six collectible art cards, and a full-color episode guide booklet with summaries, character profiles, and staff and cast interviews.

RANMA ½ OVA & MOVIE COLLECTION BLU-RAY EDITION

Rated TV-14 · $54.97 U.S. / $63.99 CAN · Available Now!

Ranma Saotome, the iconic character created by master artist Rumiko Takahashi, is back for new adventures and more than a few hilarious misunderstandings along the way! From mishaps at a holiday party to casual use of mystical trinkets to possession by cursed dolls, what’s in store for Ranma is anyone’s guess in these original anime adventures. Also included in the new home media set are two feature-length RANMA ½ movies and one special OVA-length movie that brought Ranma to theaters to make some big choices with his heart and not his head…which is usually what starts his trouble in the first place!

POKÉMON INDIGO LEAGUE BLU-RAY EDITION

Rated TV-Y7 · MSRP: $69.99 U.S. / $81.99 CAN · Available Nov. 14th

It’s Ash Ketchum’s tenth birthday, and he’s ready to do what many 10-year-olds in the Kanto region set out to do—become a Pokémon Trainer! Things don’t go exactly the way he planned when he ends up with Pikachu instead of a standard first Pokémon, and winning Gym badges turns out to be much tougher than he thought. Luckily, he’s got former Gym Leaders Brock and Misty at his side, along with a bevy of new Pokémon friends, including Bulbasaur, Squirtle, and Charmander.

Notable bonus features include a complete “Pokérap” video and “Who’s That Pokémon?” digital art gallery. A recipe card from THE POKÉMON COOKBOOK: EASY & FUN RECIPES and a POKÉMON ADVENTURES Vol. 1 mini-manga sampler are also included.

SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL SET 3

Rated TV-14 · Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack MSRP: $79.99 U.S. / $93.99 CAN Standard Edition DVD MSRP: $39.99 U.S. / $52.99 CAN · Available December 5th

The battle of good versus evil escalates as Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians face a new threat – this time from outer space! When a strange phenomenon starts turning people into monsters, Usagi and her friends learn that a secret organization called the Death Busters is responsible. Led by their all-powerful ruler Pharaoh 90, these alien beings are determined to invade Earth to make it their second home. Will the two mysterious Guardians calling themselves Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune be the key to Sailor Moon’s victory, or her doom? And what is their connection to the prophetic dreams warning of impending destruction? With the fate of the world hanging in balance, Sailor Moon’s resolve to protect all life will be put to the ultimate test!

For these holiday gift selections and more, check out VIZ.com/Holiday. For additional information on anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

