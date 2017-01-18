VIZ Media has expanded its presence on digital reading platform Overdrive.com with over 48 new digital manga titles.

New VIZ titles on Overdrive include blue Exorcist, Dragon Ball, One-Punch Man, Tokyo Ghoul and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures Parts 1-3 among others.

Read on for details.

VIZ MEDIA EXPANDS OVERDRIVE OFFERINGS WITH OVER 48 NEW DIGITAL MANGA TITLES

Scores Of New VIZ Media Manga Available In 2017 For Digital Lending At Participating Public and School Libraries

San Francisco, CA, January 17, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, expands its relationship with the digital reading platform, OverDrive. An impressive collection of newly added digital manga titles by some of the genre’s most popular and renowned creators are now available at participating public and school libraries in the United States and Canada on the platform.

OverDrive is a leading digital reading platform, supplying the industry’s largest catalog of eBooks, audiobooks, streaming video and periodicals to 36,000 libraries, schools and retailers worldwide, including 90 percent of all public libraries in the U.S.

New VIZ Media / OverDrive series debuts for January 2017 include a genre-spanning collection of more than 48 titles, comprising over 650 volumes. New January additions will enhance the roster of currently available fan-favorites such as BLEACH, DEATH NOTE, NARUTO, HUNTER X HUNTER and ONE PIECE.

New VIZ Media /Overdrive manga series include:

BLUE EXORCIST

DRAGON BALL

ONE-PUNCH MAN

TOKYO GHOUL

JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE – PARTS 1, 2 & 3

RUROUNI KENSHIN

MY LOVE STORY!!

YU-GI-OH!

And scores more!

A comprehensive list of all VIZ Media manga titles now available on OverDrive may be viewed at: OverDrive.com/publishers/VIZMedia; additional manga titles will continue to be added throughout 2017.

“OverDrive is enjoyed by an extremely diverse demographic of readers of all ages and interests. VIZ Media’s manga selection offers each of them unique characters and compelling storylines with an industry-leading catalog for graphic novels. We look forward to continuing to work closely with OverDrive to cultivate and deliver some of the best manga content available,” says Kevin Hamric, Senior Director, Publishing Sales & Marketing, VIZ Media.

For more information on VIZ Media manga titles, please visit VIZ.com.

About OverDrive

OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools. We are dedicated to “a world enlightened by reading” by delivering the industry’s largest catalog of eBooks, audiobooks and other digital media to a growing network of 36,000 libraries and schools in 63 countries worldwide. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and owned by Tokyo-based Rakuten. www.overdrive.com

Like this: Like Loading...