VIZ Media has announced the home media release of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Set 3: Stardust Crusaders – Battle In Egypt on January 22nd.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Set 3: Stardust Crusaders – Battle In Egypt concludes the show’s Stardust Crusaders arc. Details follow.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE HOME MEDIA RELEASE OF JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: STARDUST CRUSADERS – BATTLE IN EGYPT

New DVD And Blu-ray Release Of The Joestar Family’s Adventures In Egypt Concludes The Epic STARDUST CRUSADERS Story Arc

San Francisco, CA, January 9, 2019 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, delivers the home media release of JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE SET 3: STARDUST CRUSADERS – BATTLE IN EGYPT on January 22nd.

Concluding the STARDUST CRUSADERS story arc, the second-half of Season 2 will be available on DVD and as a Limited Edition Blu-ray. Each multi-disc set will include 24 episodes (Episodes 25-48) with a variety of notable bonus features exclusive to the Blu-ray release. Based on Hirohiko Araki’s bestselling manga, JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE brings to life the outlandish characters, wild humor, and frenetic battles for which the series is renowned.

Having crossed continents and cheated death, Jotaro, Joseph, and crew finally arrive in Egypt to root out the charismatic evil threatening the Joestar lineage and the world. Fighting Stand with Stand, the ever-clever Joestars are put to the ultimate test as a bizarre new army of adversaries hailing from the Egyptian pantheon strike in ways more brutal and outrageous than ever before. Thankfully, a new ally has arrived to assist the humans. The question is, can the team come together in time to unravel the mystery of DIO’s Stand?

The JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE SET 3 Limited Edition Blu-ray Set will carry an MSRP of $69.99 U.S. / $81.99 CAN. SET 3 contains four discs as well as a 104-page episode guide and six full-color collectible art cards. Notable bonus features include English voice cast interviews, a digital art gallery, series trailers, and clean Opening and Ending credits.

The Standard Edition DVD Set will carry an MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $52.99 CAN with extra features that include clean Opening and Ending credits and series trailers.

VIZ Media is the master distributor for the JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE anime series and also publishes print and digital editions of the JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE manga series (rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens). VIZ Media is also the North American master merchandise licensee for JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE and holds the home media, online streaming, and TV broadcast rights for the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind anime series and the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable live-action film.

For more information on JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE and other anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

