VIZ Media Has acquired the publishing rights for Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball: A Visual History (original Japanese cover above) – which will be published under VIZ Media’s Shonen Jump imprint and is slated for release in the fall of 2019.

Details follow.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES PUBLISHING RIGHTS FOR DRAGON BALL: A VISUAL HISTORY

Akira Toriyama’s DRAGON BALL: A VISUAL HISTORY Features Illustrations And Personal Insights Into The Renowned Series

San Francisco, CA – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the publishing rights for Akira Toriyama’s DRAGON BALL: A VISUAL HISTORY.

DRAGON BALL: A VISUAL HISTORY will be published under VIZ Media’s Shonen Jump imprint and is slated for release in the fall of 2019. The hardcover art book features stunning full-color artwork, rarely seen sketches, and exclusive creator commentary by Akira Toriyama. DRAGON BALL: A VISUAL HISTORY is the definitive journey through the artwork of one of the most influential and popular manga series of all time.

Internationally renowned for his playful, innovative storytelling and humorous, distinctive art style, Akira Toriyama burst onto the manga scene in 1980 with the wildly popular series, DR. SLUMP. His hit series DRAGON BALL (published in the U.S. as DRAGON BALL and DRAGON BALL Z) ran from 1984 to 1995 in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. He is also known for his design work on video games such as Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, Tobal No. 1, and Blue Dragon. His acclaimed manga works include COWA!, Kajika, SAND LAND, Neko Majin, and a children’s book, Toccio the Angel.

VIZ Media is the official North American English publisher of a variety of bestselling DRAGON BALL properties including the original manga series as well as its sequels, DRAGON BALL Z, DRAGON BALL SUPER, and the spin-off volume, DRAGON BALL: THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS YAMCHA! All of these titles are available in print as well as digitally. VIZ Media also publishes the DRAGON BALL manga series in special full-color, collector’s print editions.

For more information on DRAGON BALL and other manga titles published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

Like this: Like Loading...