VIZ Media Announces Pre-Orders for One-Punch Man Home Media Release!

Saitama is a man who only became a hero for fun. However, after three years of “special” training, he finds that he can beat even the mightiest opponents with a single punch. Though he faces new enemies every day, it turns out being devastatingly powerful is actually kind of a bore. Can a hero be too strong?

The subject of hit manga and anime series, One-Punch Man is coming to home video with both a Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack and separate Blu-ray and DVD formats. Pre-orders are now being taken.

Fans who order the One-Punch Man Limited Edition Blu-ray/DVD combo Pack from RightStufAnime.com will receive a special gift with purchase – while supplies last.

One-Punch Man will be in stores – in all formats – on April 25th.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES PREORDERS FOR ONE-PUNCH MAN HOME MEDIA RELEASE

Hard Hitting Anime Series About A Superhero With A Knockout Punch Debuts On Home Video With A Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack And Standard Edition Blu-Ray and DVD Sets

San Francisco, CA, February 22, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, delights fans with news of preorders for the forthcoming home media release of ONE-PUNCH MAN on April 25th.

The first release of the popular anime series about an unlikely superhero with a knockout punch will debut as a Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack, a Standard Edition Blu-ray and a Standard Edition DVD set. Each edition will feature Episodes 1-12 and will contain both English dubbed and original Japanese (with English subtitled) dialogue selections.

Preorders are available now from a variety of leading outlets and online retailers. Fans that order the ONE-PUNCH MAN Limited Edition Combo Pack from RightStufAnime.com will receive a special gift with purchase – while supplies last.

The ONE-PUNCH MAN Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack will carry an MSRP of $59.99 U.S. / $69.99 CAN; the Standard Edition Blu-ray Set will carry an MSRP of $49.99 U.S. / $57.99 CAN; the Standard Edition DVD-only Set will carry an MSRP of $39.99 U.S. / $52.99 CAN.

The ONE-PUNCH MAN Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack contains a deluxe, four-disc collection (two DVDs & two Blu-ray discs), packaged in an exclusive chipboard box with specialty printing. The Combo Pack also includes six exclusive OVA anime shorts (only available on the Blu-ray Edition and the Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack) as well as six full-color collectible art cards and a premium full-color booklet featuring episode summaries, character profiles, interviews and more. Blu-ray episodes are presented in crisp 1080p HD video.

The ONE-PUNCH MAN Standard Edition Blu-ray also features episodes in 1080p HD video and also contains the six exclusive OVA anime shorts.

The ONE-PUNCH MAN Standard DVD Set features two discs with beautifully illustrated O-card packaging and specialty foil printing. Episodes are presented in 480p standard video format.

“ONE-PUNCH MAN has garnered a massive following with its dynamic mix of comedy, action and unique tale of an average-looking superhero with a not-so-average power,” says Charlene Ingram, VIZ Media’s Senior Manager of Animation Marketing. “We’re very excited to be releasing these amazing home media editions and invite fans of the manga, superhero comics, over-the-top action and everything in-between to get in on the ONE-PUNCH MAN fun with the debut of this celebrated series.”

VIZ Media is the official North American distributor of the ONE-PUNCH MAN anime and manga properties and holds the digital and print publishing rights as well as broadcast rights, digital streaming rights, home video rights and master merchandising rights to the series.

