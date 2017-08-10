VIZ Media Announces Plans for Otakon 2017!

VIZ Media has announced its plans for Otakon 2017 – one of the East Coast’s most renowned anime conventions – which runs from August 11-13.

The company will host the VIZ Media panel on Friday, August 11th – with announcements, looks at new titles, and prizes. The Sailor Moon panel, on Saturday, August 12th, will provide updates on the iconic series and feature special guests – and the English voice cast will host an autograph session later that afternoon.

VIZ will also have special merchandise available – like copies of the Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 1 Limited Edition Blu-ray set with a special JOJO’S print bandana as a gift with purchase.

Otakon 2017 takes place August 11 – 13 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Visit VIZ Media at Otakon 2017 Booth #1436

VIZ MEDIA DETAILS OFFICIAL PANELS, EVENTS, AND RETAIL EXCLUSIVES FOR OTAKON 2017

Celebrate SAILOR MOON, BORUTO, ONE-PUNCH MAN, And More With VIZ Media At The East Coast’s Preeminent Anime Convention

San Francisco, CA, August 9, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, caps off the summer convention season as it announces a wide range of events, activities and an array of exciting retail exclusives available for purchase at Otakon 2017.

Otakon is one of the East Coast’s most renowned anime conventions and moves to the new location of the nation’s capital, Washington DC. The convention takes place August 11th – 13th at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. VIZ Media will be located in Booth #1436. Complete details on Otakon 2017 are available at: www.otakon.com.

VIZ Media Otakon 2017 Official Events

Friday, August 11th

5:30pm – 6:30pm – VIZ Media Panel (Panel Room 1)

Join us for exciting announcements, exclusive first looks at new titles, and prizes!

Saturday, August 12th

2:15pm – 3:45pm – SAILOR MOON Panel (Panel Room 7)

Join the SAILOR MOON team for all the can’t-miss news and updates on the legendary anime series, as well as some special guest appearances!

4:30pm – SAILOR MOON English Voice Cast Autograph Session (Autograph Room 2)

Catch the SAILOR MOON English voice cast after the official panel for a special signing session, featuring Stephanie Sheh (Sailor Moon) Sandy Fox (Chibi-Usa), Michelle Ruff (Luna), and the recently announced Chris Niosi (Pegasus)! All attendees will receive a special art card to have autographed while supplies last.

Fun activities taking place at the VIZ Media booth will include:

SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Quest For New Power – Help the Sailor Guardians on their quest and win a special prize from Sailor Moon herself!

Help the Sailor Guardians on their quest and win a special prize from Sailor Moon herself! Additional Giveaways and Free Premium Items – Stop by the VIZ Media booth and check out an array of FREE manga samplers, Free Comic Book Day samplers, posters, and more! (while supplies last)

The VIZ Media booth’s retail area will offer a variety of must-have Otakon 2017 exclusives, presale items, and more:

Exclusive & Limited Edition Items: ONE-PUNCH MAN and ONE PIECE Manga Replicas: $15 each SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL T-Shirt – $15



Pre-Street & Pre-Order Items: SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL Season 3 Combo Pack Pre-Order: $65 Pre-Orders come with an exclusive SAILOR MOON Suncatcher as a special gift with purchase



Special Bundles & Gifts With Purchase: JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Limited Edition Set 1 Blu-ray: includes a special JOJO’S print bandana as a gift with purchase – $65 ONE-PUNCH MAN Starter Bundle: features ONE-PUNCH MAN Limited Edition Blu-ray Set 1, Vol. 1 of the manga and a Hero Association pin as gift with purchase – $60 BORUTO Manga & Movie Bundle: features BORUTO: NARUTO THE MOVIE Combo Pack, Vol. 1 of BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS manga and an art card set as a gift with purchase – $32 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS Vols. 1-2 – $15 THE ART OF MAGIC: THE GATHERING – AMONKHET: includes a special poster as gift with purchase – $30 Premium WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Annual Subscription: includes two exclusive Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Cards – $26



Summer 2017 exclusive gift with any purchase at the booth – Limited Edition VIZ Media tote bags featuring favorite characters and offered in three different designs SAILOR MOON SHONEN JUMP – Featuring ONE-PUNCH MAN & BORUTO POKÉMON ADVENTURES



Also catch Otakon 2017 convention screenings of a wide range of acclaimed VIZ Media anime titles throughout the convention. Please check the Otakon Program Guide for a complete listing of titles to be screened.

For more information on anime and manga titles from VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.

