VIZ Media Announces New York Comic-Con 2017 Exclusives!

VIZ Media’s plans for New York Comic-Con 2017 include panels – featuring the creative team behind The Legend of Zelda mangas, exclusive pre-release merchandise and giveaways.

Pick up an autographed RWBY poster, or a set of Stardust Crusaders cards (requires posing with Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures cosplayer and a life-size Jotaro statue), or buy a pre-release copy of Tokyo Ghoul: Illustrations, or an exclusive, limited edition One-Punch Man or One Piece figure – and that’s just for starters

New York Comic Con takes place October 5th – 8th at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES SPECIAL EVENTS, ACTIVITIES, AND EXCLUSIVES AT NEW YORK COMIC CON 2017

San Francisco, CA, September 20, 2017 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, details special creator events, official panels, fun booth activities, and retail exclusives during New York Comic Con 2017.

VIZ Media will be located at Booth #1336.

This year, VIZ Media proudly welcomes the creative team behind THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga series, Akira Himekawa (A. Honda and S. Nagano), as New York Comic Con Guests of Honor. Fans will be able to catch the duo’s first East Coast professional appearance as they participate in several panel discussions and autograph sessions throughout the convention.

VIZ Media / New York Comic Con Panels & Special Events Include:

Thursday, October 5th

4:00pm – 5:00pm VIZ Media Panel with Special Guests

Room 1A06

Join us for exciting announcements, exclusive first looks at new titles, and prizes! Akira Himekawa will also make a special appearance.

Friday, October 6th

4:00pm – 5:00pm THE LEGEND OF ZELDA Panel

Room 1A06

Welcome the creators behind the bestselling THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga, Akira Himekawa, as they discuss the work on their hit series. Fans attending this panel will receive a special collectible.

Saturday, October 7th

1:45pm – 2:45pm Shonen Jump Panel

Room 1A10

Hang out with the U.S and Japanese editors of the world’s most popular manga! We’ve got exciting news about what we’re doing to bring you the world’s best manga!

NYCC On-Site Akira Himekawa Autograph Sessions Include:

Thursday, October 5th at 6:00pm – limited to 100 people

Friday, October 6th at 6:30pm – limited to 100 people

Signing session attendees will each receive an exclusive shikishi art board from VIZ Media for Akira Himekawa to autograph. Official signings are ticketed before the event. Please visit the NYCC Pre-Show Lotteries page for more information, at http://www.newyorkcomiccon.com/Content/Pre-Show-Lotteries/.

NYCC Presents – Akira Himekawa Off-Site Autograph Sessions:

Barnes & Noble Tribeca Book Store, 97 Warren St, New York, NY 10007

Saturday, October 7th, 1:30pm

Kinokuniya Book Store, 1073 Avenue of the Americas, NY, NY 10018

Saturday, October 7th, 8:30pm

Be among the first 100 people to purchase any THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga from the Barnes & Noble Tribeca and Kinokuniya stores that day, and receive a wristband for the autograph session. Signing session attendees may choose to have either their purchased manga or a VIZ Media-supplied shikishi board signed.

Akira Himekawa at the Nintendo World Store Rockefeller Center, 10 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10020

Sunday, October 8th, 2:00pm

An encore appearance by THE LEGEND OF ZELDA manga creators! Event details will be announced shortly by the Nintendo World Store.

Check the daily schedule for fun activities taking place at the VIZ Media booth, including:

RWBY In-Booth Signing Session – Celebrate the upcoming release of the RWBY manga! Meet Barbara Dunkelman, voice of Yang, and Gray Haddock, head of Rooster Teeth’s animation, and get a personalized, signed RWBY poster! – Friday, Oct. 6 th at 5:30pm

– Celebrate the upcoming release of the RWBY manga! Meet Barbara Dunkelman, voice of Yang, and Gray Haddock, head of Rooster Teeth’s animation, and get a personalized, signed RWBY poster! – Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30pm JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Pose Off

It’s more fun than you can… STAND! Strike a pose with one of our JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE cosplayers and epic, life-sized Jotaro statue, and get a free art card set featuring favorite characters from STARDUST CRUSADERS.

THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS Bag Giveaway

Get a legendary drawstring bag to keep your rupees secure!

TOKYO GHOUL: RE Pin Collection

Stop the Ghoul threat! Visit the VIZ Media booth each day to pick up exclusive TOKYO GHOUL: RE pins, available in three different designs.

The VIZ Media retail area will offer a variety of must-have NYCC 2017 exclusives. Each purchase comes with a special VIZ Media 2017 exclusive tote bag offered in three designs featuring SAILOR MOON, SHONEN JUMP (featuring BORUTO and ONE-PUNCH MAN) and POKÉMON. Additional notable VIZ Media products include:

Exclusive & Limited-Edition ONE-PUNCH MAN and ONE PIECE Manga Replicas – exclusive from Japan: $15 each JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE Jotaro Kujo Figure: $60 NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Enamel Sliding Pin: $10

Pre-Street / Pre-Order Items HELLO KITTY & FRIENDS Coloring Book: $17 TOKYO GHOUL: RE Vol. 1: $13 TOKYO GHOUL ILLUSTRATIONS: ZAKKI: $25

Special Bundles And Gifts With Purchase BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Manga Vols. 1-2 – with exclusive postcard set: $15 THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: TWILIGHT PRINCESS Manga Vols. 1-2 – with exclusive gift with purchase poster: $15 Premium WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Annual Subscription – with exclusive WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Hat and YU-GI-OH! trading Card: $30



For additional information on anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit VIZ.com.