In Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission, the Battle Olympia tournament at Heaven’s Arena is about to begin! Gon, Killua, Kurapika and Leorio plan on watching the matches along with the other Hunters and VIPs in attendance. As they wait, a raid by The Shadow ends the festivities.

VIZ Media and CineLife Entertainment are partnering on the film’s North American theatrical premiere. Tickets are now on sale. Details – and the trailer – follow.

VIZ MEDIA AND CINELIFE ENTERTAINMENT™ PRESENT THE NORTH AMERICAN THEATRICAL PREMIERE OF HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION

HUNTER X HUNTER’s Second Feature Film To Screen In Select Theaters Across The U.S. Starting On January 30th; Tickets On Sale Now!

San Francisco, CA, January 8, 2019 — VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the theatrical release of the second HUNTER X HUNTER film HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION with screenings beginning January 30th. A list of participating theater locations and advance ticket sales for all screening dates is available at (more theaters and screenings added daily): cinelifeentertainment.com/event/hunter-x-hunter-the-last-mission.

Presented in partnership with CineLife Entertainment, the event cinema and alternative programming division of Spotlight Cinema Networks, HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION will be presented in both subtitled and dubbed formats at select theaters nationwide.

In HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION, the Battle Olympia tournament at Heaven’s Arena is about to begin! Gon, Killua, Kurapika and Leorio plan on watching the matches along with the other Hunters and VIPs in attendance. As they wait, a raid by The Shadow ends the festivities. Skilled fighters fall one by one to their terrifying ability called On, a dark power derived from malice. When their leader Jed captures Netero and declares death to all Hunters in the name of vengeance, Gon and Killua rush to defeat him!

“We are excited to partner with CineLife Entertainment for the first time to bring HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION to all corners of the nation,” says Brian Ige, Vice President, Animation. “Audiences can enjoy all the must-see action in theaters filled with fellow HUNTER X HUNTER fans this month!”

“We are thrilled to be able to offer the theatrical North American premiere of VIZ Media’s anime adventure HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION to all fans and audiences,” says Mark Rupp, Managing Director, CineLife Entertainment.

The HUNTER X HUNTER anime series reboots the popular HUNTER X HUNTER manga created by Yoshihiro Togashi (published by VIZ Media and rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens). The anime adventure was produced by the famed animation studio, MADHOUSE, and has been seen widely in North America on Adult Swim’s Toonami. VIZ Media is the official North American distributor of the HUNTER X HUNTER anime series and holds the broadcast rights, digital streaming rights, home video rights and merchandising rights to the series.

For additional information on HUNTER X HUNTER and other anime and manga titles published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

Like this: Like Loading...