I’m doing something a little different. Either you are moving forward or stuck in a rut. So I’m trying my hand at doing more YouTube videos and reviews. Here’s a video review of Disney’s Pinocchio Signature Edition Blu-ray. Bare with me while I get my YouTube Fu correct. I’m getting new equipment and beefing up my editing chops. But I’m also trying not to overthink this and make it harder on myself than it needs to be. Let me know what you all think.

Like this: Like Loading...