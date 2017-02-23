Television

Video: Netflix Announces Premiere Date for The Get Down – Part II!

The Get Down – Photo courtesy of Netflix

The Get Down – Baz Lurmann’s epic tale of the birth of hip hop in a time of turmoil – is focusing on young lovers Books and Mylene as Season One: Part Two premieres on Netflix in April – the premiere date was announced today in one of the best announcement videos yet.

The Get Down – Part II | Date Announcement [HD] | Netflix – YouTube

Part Two of The Get Down picks up in 1978, one year after the events of Part One. The sweeping upheaval of late 70s New York City finds an as-yet-unnamed new pop cultural force striking a new beat in the Bronx, while disco still reigns supreme. Our young lovers Books and Mylene are caught in the swirl of a looming cultural revolution destined to change everything about their world – but they have this moment to make their mark. Amidst the backdrop of a bankrupt New York City, ruthless gangsters and money-hungry record label bosses, they discover it’s only their creativity and love that will carry them through — and that they’ll sacrifice everything for their music, and each other.

Told through the lives and music of a ragtag crew of South Bronx teens, The Get Down is a mythic saga of the transformation of 1970s New York City. Part II launches April 7, 2017.

Watch The Get Down Now: https://www.netflix.com/title/80025601
Listen to The Get Down Soundtrack: http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/get-…

About The Get Down:
The Get Down is from Baz Luhrmann and a team of collaborators including four-time Oscar winner and fellow executive producer Catherine Martin, legendary MC and executive producer Nas, associate producer Grandmaster Flash, Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, co-creator and executive producer Stephen Adly Guirgis; and expert collaborators, including hip-hop historian and supervising producer Nelson George. Shameik Moore (Shaolin Fantastic), Justice Smith (Ezekiel “Books” Figuero), Herizen Guardiola (Mylene Cruz), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Cadillac), Jaden Smith (Dizzee Kipling), Skylan Brooks (Ra-Ra Kipling), Tremaine Brown Jr. (Boo Boo Kiping), Mamoudou Athie (Grandmaster Flash), Jimmy Smits (Francisco “Papa Fuerte” Cruz) and Giancarlo Esposito (Ramon Cruz) star.

