Video Games: Just Dance 2018 Announced

Ok, I’m shameless. I’ll admit it, I’m posting this because I kind of want to get a copy of Just Dance 2018 from UbiSoft. I never really played the others, but I feel a need to boogie, ooogie, oogie, like I just can’t boogie no more…. As if October 27th isn’t already a big day – I see Thor on the 26th, Stranger Things 2, Mario, Assassin’s Creed, Ordering my iPhone X and now Just Dance? Stop the Monkeys! Make it stop!!!!

Today, Ubisoft® announced that Just Dance® 2018, the latest installment of the #1 Music Videogame Franchise Of All Time*, is now available in North America for Nintendo Switch™, Wii U™, Wii™, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and PlayStation®3 computer entertainment. Just Dance 2018 will also be available in Europe on October 26 and in the UK on October 27.

Just Dance 2018 offers a fresh and diverse tracklist with more than 40 new songs, and access to over 300 more with a free three-month trail of Just Dance® Unlimited, the dance-on-demand streaming service**, included with every copy. Theres’s something for everyone, including Billboard chart-toppers like Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.” and Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You,” pop queen jams like Beyoncé’s “Naughty Girl,” Lady Gaga’s “John Wayne” and Katy Perry ft. Nicki Minaj’s “Swish Swish,” classic oldies like Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust,” K-pop favorites like HyunA’s “Bubble Pop,” and other hot hits like Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” and Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar.” Exclusively on Nintendo Switch™ players can enjoy an HD revamp of the fan-favorite Mario dance, plus unique two-handed Double Rumble choreographies developed for the first time using HD rumble technology.

More accessible than ever, Just Dance 2018 can be played with up to six players at the same time using a Joy-Con™ controller on Nintendo Switch™ or by using the free Just Dance Controller App (which turns your smartphone into a controller). The youngest players will also have their own Kids section, integrating eight new choreographies developed with the help of kids’ experts to encourage healthy movement

For the latest information on Just Dance 2018, the Just Dance Controller app, or Just Dance Unlimited, please visit: www.justdancegame.com.

* Source: NPD, GfK & GSD – August 2017

** Available on Wii U, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch

