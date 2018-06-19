Vampirella Meets Dejah Thoris in Dynamite Entertainment Series!

Now this is a crossover I can get behind – the world’s best known female vampire and Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Martian princess!

In Vampirella/Dejah Thoris, when an alien scout ship crashes on Mars, Dejah Thoris must risk reigniting war with the Green Martians and becoming dinner for the white apes. But the stakes are raised so much higher when the ship is revealed to carry Vampirella, who is on a desperate mission of survival—one that might end before it truly begins!

Vampirella/Dejah Thoris #1 will be on sale in September.

Vampirella Encounters Dejah Thoris in New Dynamite Series!

Author Erik Burnham and Artist Ediano Silva Deliver Iconic Crossover Event

June 19, 2018, Mt. Laurel, NJ: Dynamite Entertainment is set to deliver the latest in epic crossover events with Vampirella/Dejah Thoris! The pulp tale that was destined to happen was created by Erik Burnham (Ghostbusters, KISS: The Demon) and Ediano Silva (Pathfinder: Runescars, Killer Instinct) is headed to stands this September!

“Not a lot of folks know this, but some of my earliest work in comics was an unpublished adaptation of A Princess of Mars… I discovered Barsoom and Dejah Thoris then, and I’m ecstatic to not only play in that sandbox again but also introduce the princess to Vampirella!” says writer Erik Burnham.

“There’s so much love for both of these iconic characters, we wanted to wait for the right time with the right creative team to see a crossover come to life,” said Nick Barrucci, CEO and Publisher of Dynamite Entertainment. “Dejah Thoris has been one of our strongest characters and matching her with everyone’s fan favorite, Vampirella, just seems like a match worthy of comic history!”

“This book is gonna be full of pulp fun — dead cities, vampires, carnivorous apes, and a pending alien invasion… all beautifully rendered by Ediano Silva,” added Burnham.

Created in 1969, Vampirella has thrived for nearly 50 years delivering classic tales of terror in comics, graphic novels, and magazines. These cover images helped to define the horror comic genre with master illustrators like Frank Frazetta, Sanjulian, Bill Hughes, Jose Gonzalez, Enrich, Esteban Maroto, and Paul Gulacy, along with a host of other legendary contributing artists.

Edgar Rice Burroughs’ classic character, Dejah Thoris, the Princess of Mars, debuted in 1912, and ever since, science fiction and fantasy enthusiasts have dreamed of the faraway Red Planet and all of its wondrous sights and monstrous perils. A strong and talented royal, Dejah served as inspiration for such heroines such as Princess Leia of Star Wars and Neytiri of James Cameron’s Avatar. Since her comic book debut in 2010, she has constantly served as an adventurous mainstay at Dynamite.

The debut issue of Vampirella/Dejah Thoris features a wide selection of cover variants, providing fans and retailers with the freedom of choice! The cover artwork features the talents of Jan Anacleto (Dejah Thoris and The Green Men of Mars), Carlo Pagulayan (Deathstroke), Stephen Segovia (Dark Wolverine), Joe Jusko (Warlord of Mars) and two cosplay photo covers, respectively.

A Blank Authentix Edition will be available as a variant for Vampirella/Dejah Thoris #1 featuring the same great story, but with a blank cover for fans to get their favorite artist to draw their version of Dejah, Vampi, or both. An Atlas Edition will also be available for fans wishing to have their issue signed by writer Erik Burnham.

Vampirella/Dejah Thoris #1 will be solicited in Diamond Comic Distributors’ July 2018 Previews catalog, the premier source of merchandise for the comic book specialty market, and slated for release in September 2018. Comic book fans are encouraged to reserve copies of Vampirella/Dejah Thoris #1 with their local comic book retailers. Vampirella/Dejah Thoris #1 will also be available for individual customer purchase through digital platforms courtesy of Comixology, Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, Dynamite Digital, iVerse, Madefire, and Dark Horse Digital.

