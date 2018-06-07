Valiant Entertainment Announces The First Wave of the Valiant Universe’s Future: Valiant Beyond!

Valiant has announced four new titles – labeled as Valiant Beyond – that will set up the future of the Valiant Universe: Faith: Dreamside, Bloodshot: Rising Spirit, Livewire and Incursion.

These titles follow the events of Harbinger Wars 2 – Valiant’s most ambitious crossover event ever.

Series descriptions and release dates (and covers) follow.

Valiant is proud to announce “BEYOND” – a new wave of groundbreaking series that will carry the critically acclaimed publisher onward toward 2019! Born from the aftermath of HARBINGER WARS 2, the most ambitious crossover event ever attempted by Valiant, BEYOND will round out the end of 2018 and drive forward into the New Year with an invigorating slate of exciting new stories, both from returning talent and rising stars alike:

FAITH: DREAMSIDE #1 by Jody Houser & MJ Kim in September 2018

BLOODSHOT RISING SPIRIT #1 by Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson, & Ken Lashley in November 2018

LIVEWIRE #1 by Vita Ayala & Raúl Allén with Patricia Martín in December 2018

INCURSION #1 by Andy Diggle & Doug Braithwaite in February 2019

“I’m excited and thrilled to finally unveil what we have planned for the first wave of the future of Valiant with VALIANT BEYOND,” said Valiant Executive Editor Joe Illidge. “Each of our upcoming series is a shining example of what makes Valiant so unique among comic book publishers – our love for the incredible cast of complex, grounded characters; a pledge to continue creating a cohesive universe that every reader can follow; our passion for inviting and nurturing new voices within the industry; and an unwavering commitment to tell quality stories that will build upon the great Valiant narrative landscape. We’re hard at work driving Valiant forward, and this is just the beginning!”

Find complete details on all of Valiant’s upcoming titles below:

FAITH: DREAMSIDE #1

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by MJ KIM

Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

ALL-NEW SERIES! FAITH ENTERS A REALM PREVIOUSLY UNSEEN!

Even before Faith “Zephyr” Herbert gained the power of flight, joined the Harbinger Renegades, and soared through the skies of Los Angeles, deep down she was always a hero at heart. But what’s a hero to do in the face of a foe that exists only in nightmares? Face them head-on, of course! To protect the dreams of her teammate, Animalia, Faith must venture into a fantastical new realm the likes of which the Valiant Universe has never seen… and she’ll need some help from the world’s premiere parapsychologist, Dr. Mirage, to make it back with her subconscious mind still intact!

This fall, uncover the secrets of the Dreamside as writer extraordinaire Jody Houser (FAITH, Star Wars: Thrawn) and rising star MJ Kim (FAITH’S WINTER WONDERLAND SPECIAL #1) continue the adventures of the high-flying icon Nerdist called “a superhero done right!”

LIMITED SERIES | BEGINNING SEPTEMBER 2018

BLOODSHOT RISING SPIRIT #1

Written by LONNIE NADLER & ZAC THOMPSON

Art by KEN LASHLEY

Cover by FELIPE MASSAFERA

NEW ONGOING SERIES! DISCOVER THE TRUE ORIGIN OF VALIANT’S MOST UNRELENTING HERO!

Before a weapon is deployed in battle, it must be designed, refined, field-tested. Bloodshot was no exception.

In the early days of the private military contractor Project Rising Spirit, the nanite-infused super-soldier who would one day become their most violent and valuable asset was a resource to be mined – and it was up to one enterprising employee, the “Memory Weaver,” to ensure he did what he was told. But a memory is a tricky thing…and the man Bloodshot used to be won’t let go of his past so easily…

Critically acclaimed writing duo Lonnie Nadler and Zac Thompson (Cable) team up with distinguished artist Ken Lashley (Black Panther) to open a door once closed and reveal answers to questions that Bloodshot himself would never think to ask!

ONGOING SERIES | BEGINNING NOVEMBER 2018

LIVEWIRE #1

Written by VITA AYALA

Art by RAÚL ALLÉN with PATRICIA MARTÍN

Cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

ALL-NEW SERIES! FOR THE FIRST TIME, LIVEWIRE TAKES CENTER STAGE!

Once, Amanda McKee, the technopathic psiot known as Livewire, knew her purpose. She wielded her machine-manipulating powers to benefit the HARBINGER Foundation…until the true depths of her mentor’s cruelty were revealed. She brought UNITY to the world’s most formidable superpowered beings…until a battle between team members dissolved the group for good. She gave hope and guidance to a ragtag band of SECRET WEAPONS…until the U.S. government marked them for death and set her down a path of no return. Now, in the wake of the worst disaster the country’s ever faced – one that was directly caused by her hand – Livewire must decide for herself what kind of hero she will be…if she’ll be one at all.

From rising star Vita Ayala (Supergirl) and astounding artists Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín (SECRET WEAPONS) comes an electrifying new series that will launch the Valiant Universe into a new age of champions!

LIMITED SERIES | BEGINNING DECEMBER 2018

INCURSION #1

Written by ANDY DIGGLE

Art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE

Teaser Image by JEFFREY VEREGGE

AN ALL-NEW EVENT BEGINS!

Beyond the margins of human reason, there lies a realm known as the Deadside – where the souls of the dearly departed linger, and where gruesome terrors lie in wait to strike out at us from the dark. But our Deadside isn’t the only deadly dimension of its kind, and another – belonging to an alien world – is about to collide with Earth’s. With the very nature of our reality at stake, who will stand against the tide of unearthly terrors at our doorstep?

From celebrated writer Andy Diggle (SHADOWMAN) and legendary artist Doug Braithwaite (X-O MANOWAR) comes a story that will rock the Valiant Universe across multiple dimensions!

LIMITED EVENT SERIES | BEGINNING FEBRUARY 2019

—

