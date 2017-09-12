USA Network Announces Fall Premieres!

USA Network has announced the premiere dates for five fall shows – two dramas and three alternative (reality) shows, including its new drama series Damnation – which follows a bloody battle set in the 1930s as the fight between rich and poor escalates, centering on a preacher and the new strikebreaker in town.

Aslo included: the third season premiere of Mr. Robot; Chrisley Knows Best, Season 5.5; the series premiere of According to Chrisley, and The Cromarties (a former NFLer tries to impose an NFL-style coaching system in raising his family’s children).

USA’s fall schedule is below:

SCRIPTED ORIGINALS (in order of air date)

MR. ROBOT – Season 3 Premieres Wednesday, October 11 at 10/9c

The critically acclaimed and Golden Globe®-winning MR. ROBOT follows Elliot Alderson (Emmy® Award winner Rami Malek), a cyber-security engineer who, along with Mr. Robot (Golden Globe winner Christian Slater) and fsociety, starts a revolution to change the world. Picking up immediately following the Season 2 cliffhanger, Season 3 will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot. The series also stars Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin, Stephanie Corneliussen, Martin Wallström, Grace Gummer, Michael Cristofer, Bobby Cannavale and Emmy Award nominee BD Wong.

DAMNATION – Series Premiere Tuesday, November 7 at 10/9c

An epic saga about the secret history of the 1930s American heartland, DAMNATION centers on the mythic conflict and bloody struggle between big money and the downtrodden, God and greed, charlatans and prophets. The pilot introduces Seth Davenport (Killian Scott, “71”), a man masquerading as a small town Iowa preacher in the hopes of starting a full-blown insurrection against the status quo. Focused on his mission, he is unaware that an industrialist tycoon has hired a professional strikebreaker named Creeley Turner (Logan Marshall-Green, “Quarry”) to stop the uprising by any means necessary. But unbeknownst to those around them, these two men already share a secret bloody past. The series also stars Sarah Jones, Chasten Harmon, Melinda Page Hamilton, Christopher Heyerdahl and Joe Adler. From executive producers Tony Tost (“Longmire”), Adam Kane (“American Gods”), James Mangold (“Logan”) Guymon Casady (“Game of Thrones”) and Daniel Rappaport (“Office Space”) on behalf of Entertainment 360, the pilot was written and created by Tost and directed by and executive produced by David MacKenzie (Oscar® nominated “Hell or High Water”). Universal Cable Productions co-produces the series with Netflix, who will have first-run rights to the series outside of the U.S.

ALTERNATIVE

CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST – Season 5.5 Premieres Tuesday, September 12 at 10/9c

USA Network’s hit reality series CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST follows the entertaining lives of outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley and his over-the-top Southern family, which includes his loving wife Julie, their charming, strong-willed children Chase, Savannah and Grayson, and Todd’s beloved mother Nanny Faye. When the show returns for the back-half of Season 5 this fall, Chase celebrates his 21st birthday, Nanny Faye pulls an epic prank on Todd, Savannah hosts a fashion show and the family comes together as Julie awaits word on an all-too-familiar health diagnosis.

ACCORDING TO CHRISLEY – Series Premiere Tuesday, September 12 at 10:30/9:30c

Serving as the perfect nightcap for Chrisley fans, the new half-hour after-show ACCORDING TO CHRISLEY will feature Todd tackling the truth about marriage, parenting, sex and relationships. With his tough love, sharp tongue and always humorous approach, Todd will interact with an audience, serving up quick-witted advice on a multitude of topics. Additionally, every episode will feature a member of the Chrisley family, as well as a celebrity guest. Confirmed guests include Ali Landry, Chris Jericho, Nicole Sullivan, Erika Girardi, Metta World Peace, Jason George, Christina Milian, Heather and Terry Dubrow and Carmen Electra. ACCORDING TO CHRISLEY is produced by Maverick TV and All3Media America, with Adam Greener, Simon Knight, Greg Lipstone, Corin Nelson and Todd Chrisley serving as executive producers.

THE CROMARTIES – Series Premiere Thursday, November 9 at 10:30/9:30c

For the first time in 11 years since being drafted into the NFL, Antonio Cromartie is a full-time dad. Terricka, his wife, loves having Antonio home to help raise their five, soon to be six, kids, but Antonio’s OCD, intense competitiveness and his raising their kids the same way he would coach a football team may prove to be too much for the whole house! There’s not exactly a playbook for parenting, but as a team, Antonio and Terricka are making their own rules. A Wilshire Studios production, THE CROMARTIES is executive produced by Justin Tucker and Art Lyons.