Unthinkable Loss Trailer: The Child in Time!

The Child In Time is a lyrical and heart-breaking exploration of love, loss and the power of things unseen. Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Stephen Lewis, a successful writer of children’s books, who is confronted with the unthinkable: the loss of a child.

A co-production with BBC One, The Child In Time will air on Masterpiece on PBS in 2018.

Set two years after his daughter went missing, The Child In Time follows Stephen Lewis (Cumberbatch), a children’s author, as he struggles to find purpose in his life without her. His wife Julie (Macdonald) has left him and his best friends Charles (Campbell Moore) and Thelma (Reeves) have retired to the countryside, battling demons of their own. With tenderness and insight, the film explores the dark territory of a marriage devastated, the loss of childhood, the fluidity of time, grief, hope and acceptance.

