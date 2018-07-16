UnREAL’s Fourth and Final Season Premieres On Hulu!

The fourth and final season of Unreal is now available to stream on Hulu – along with the show’s first three seasons.

The show’s final season follows Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer) as they return to the set of Everlasting for an All-Stars themed season.

IT’S OFFICIAL: UnREAL MOVES TO HULU FOR ITS FINAL SEASON

Fourth and Final Season of the Peabody Award-winning Drama Debuts Today as a Hulu Original Series

SANTA MONICA, CA [July 16, 2018] Everlasting has moved its set to Hulu. In a new deal between Hulu and A+E Studios, the fourth and final season of fan favorite drama series, UnREAL, is now available to stream in its entirety on Hulu. The final installment joins Hulu’s award-winning originals slate and brings together the complete UnREAL library, all on Hulu.

Starting today, fans of UnREAL can immediately dive into the new season. The deal also brings the complete series together on Hulu, making it possible to discover, watch and re-watch all of the steamiest moments, most memorable elimination ceremonies and killer cliffhangers from throughout the show’s four seasons.

Season four of UnREAL follows Rachel (Shiri Appleby) and Quinn (Constance Zimmer) as they return to the set of Everlasting for an “All-Stars” themed season. With former contestants, and a new format, this season is poised to be even more dramatic than ever. Co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and showrunner Stacy Rukeyser both return for Season 4. New cast members include François Arnaud, Natalie Hall, Meagan Holder and Alejandro Muñoz. Constance Zimmer returns as director for one episode, and Shiri Appleby directs two episodes, including the series finale.

Since its premiere on Hulu, UnREAL has consistently drawn in viewers who could not wait to watch the show. On average, viewers of the series are bingeing 3-4 episodes in one session, and complete full seasons in a matter days.

“UnREAL has captivated audiences on Hulu since season one, so when this opportunity came to us, we knew we couldn’t miss out,” said Craig Erwich, Senior Vice President of Content, Hulu. “This is a unique way to both satisfy fans of the show, while also continuing to introduce it to new audiences.”

“We love season four of UnREAL and its visionary creativity in bringing back many favorite characters for an all-star competition. When the opportunity to partner with Hulu arose, we immediately saw the huge benefit to UnREAL’s loyal fans, as well as a unique way of recruiting first-time viewers to this ground-breaking series,” said A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen. “UnREAL has been an incredible ride filled with awards, critical recognition, committed fans and, best of all, insightful cultural dialogue throughout its run. We expect season four to deliver another great round of cultural influence with its timely themes.”

Following its first season, UnREAL quickly became one of the standout drama series of 2015, winning a prestigious Peabody Award and earning spots on “Best of” year-end lists including TV Guide, The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Variety, Hollywood Reporter and Buzzfeed. The series has also received an AFI Award, two Emmy Award nominations, and Critics’ Choice Awards nominations, including “Best Drama Series;” “Best Actress in a Drama,” Shiri Appleby; and won for “Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series,” Constance Zimmer.

Produced by A+E Studios, UnREAL’s fourth season is executive produced by showrunner Stacy Rukeyser and co-creator Sarah Gertrude Shapiro. Sally DeSipio, Peter O’Fallon, Jessika Borsiczky, Jordan Hawley and S. Lily Hui also executive produce, with co-creator Marti Noxon and Robert M. Sertner serving as consulting producers. Jessika Borsiczky also serves as a director for season four.

The new deal reinforces Hulu’s commitment to super-serve fans and offer a premium slate of original programming. Season four of UnREAL joins a full catalogue of series featuring strong female leads on Hulu including the Emmy- and Golden Globe Award-winning series The Handmaid’s Tale, Harlots and the recently-greenlit Little Fires Everywhere.

