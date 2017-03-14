Underground Co-Creator and Star Deliver Domestic Violence and Suicide Prevention PSAs!

WGN AMERICA’S ‘UNDERGROUND’ CO-CREATOR MISHA GREEN AND ACTRESS AMIRAH VANN TO DELIVER PSAs FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AND SUICIDE PREVENTION FOLLOWING UPCOMING EPISODES

Public Service Announcements to Air at Conclusion of Episodes on March 15 and 22

Links to View and Download PSAs:

Domestic Violence: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0ByHPsuXTXrJWcWxJUHNTRVF1Mlk

Suicide Prevention: https://drive.google.com/open?id=0ByHPsuXTXrJWdUlIbTVzb2Zab2M

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2017 –WGN America has teamed with the National Domestic Violence Hotline and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for public service announcements following episodes of its critically acclaimed series “Underground,” airing on Wednesday, March 15 and Wednesday, March 22 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Delivered by series co-creator Misha Green and actress Amirah Vann, the PSAs will address domestic violence and suicide prevention to provide a resource for viewers who may be dealing personally with these issues. Vann’s character (Ernestine) faces these struggles, which were brought to light in the season two premiere of “Underground.”

“Domestic violence and suicide are two issues that still plague our communities today. Both thrive on isolation, and we wanted to let those at risk know that we see them and encourage them to seek the help they deserve,” said “Underground” co-creator and executive producer Misha Green.

“We appreciate WGN America using a powerful platform like ‘Underground’ to help spark conversations about domestic violence,” said Cameka Crawford, Chief Communications Officer at the National Domestic Violence Hotline. “The only way we will end this epidemic is by continuing to speak openly about domestic violence, which brings this issue into the light and shows people affected by relationship abuse that help is available.”

“We believe that healing, hope and help are happening every day,” said Frances Gonzalez, Director of Communications for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “By having these conversations and sharing resources for those in crisis and their loved ones, we can prevent suicides and save lives.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline’s highly trained advocates are available 24/7/365 to talk with anyone affected by domestic violence. The Hotline provides lifesaving tools, safety planning, immediate support and hope to empower victims to break free of abuse. Resources and help can be found at thehotline.org or by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK (8255) connects the caller to a certified crisis center near where the call is placed. The service is free, confidential, and available 24/7 to everyone in the United States.

From creators and executive producers Misha Green and Joe Pokaski, and executive producer and Academy Award®-winner John Legend, season two of the 10-episode, hour-long series “Underground” follows an unremitting struggle for freedom within a divided America on the brink of civil war, each side vying to enact their own justice.

About National Domestic Violence Hotline

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is a non-profit organization established in 1996 as a component of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). Operating around the clock, confidential and free of cost, The Hotline provides victims and survivors with life-saving tools and immediate support. Callers to The Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) can expect highly trained advocates to offer compassionate support, crisis intervention information and referral services in more than 200 languages. Visitors to TheHotline.org can chat live with advocates, and they can find information about domestic violence, safety planning, local resources, and ways to support the organization. The National Domestic Violence Hotline relies on the generous support of individuals, private gifts from corporations and foundations and federal grants. It is funded in part by Grant Number 90EV0426 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)/Administration for Children and Families. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Administration for Children and Families or the U.S. Department of HHS.

About National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support and crisis counseling to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States. The Lifeline is comprised of a national network of over 150 local crisis centers, uniting local resources with national standards and best practices. Funded by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and administered by the Mental Health Association of New York City, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a leader in suicide prevention and mental health crisis care. Since its inception in 2005, the Lifeline has engaged in innovative public messaging, development of best practices in mental health, groundbreaking partnerships, and more to improve crisis services and advance suicide prevention for all. suicidepreventionlifeline.org