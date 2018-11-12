Turkey Time: A Prayer for Mr. T: The SuperMansion Thanksgiving Special!

In Sony Crackle’s holiday special, A Prayer for Mr. T: The SuperMansion Thanksgiving Special, the annual Thanksgiving turkey competition between Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston) and Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) goes awry when Rex’s turkey transforms into a nightmarish bird monster whose eggs hatch additional freakish bird creatures at an alarming rate.

A Prayer for Mr. T: The SuperMansion Thanksgiving Special premieres on Thursday, November 15th. Check out the trailer below.

SONY CRACKLE’S “A PRAYER FOR MR. T: THE SUPERMANSION THANKSGIVING SPECIAL” PREMIERES THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH

Stream ‘SuperMansion’ for Free Using the Sony Crackle App for TVs, Connected Devices, Game Consoles and Mobile Devices or Online

Sony Crackle, the free streaming network, premieres the all-new stop-motion animated original special, “A Prayer for Mr. T: The SuperMansion Thanksgiving Special,” on Thursday, November 15th. “A Prayer for Mr. T: The SuperMansion Thanksgiving Special” marks the fourth special for the Emmy-nominated adult comedy series.

In the holiday special, the annual Thanksgiving turkey competition between Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston) and Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) goes awry when Rex’s turkey transforms into a nightmarish bird monster whose eggs hatch additional freakish bird creatures at an alarming rate. Lex (Jillian Bell) aims to prove herself worthy of a seat at the grown ups’ table while Black Saturn (Tucker Gilmore) brings The Groaner (Zeb Wells) to his family’s mansion for a traditional Wheelihan Thanksgiving dinner, complete with snobby gherkins and snobbier guests.

Voice-acting stars Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”), Chris Pine (“Star Trek”), Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”), Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”), Tucker Gilmore (“Frozen”) and Zeb Wells (also writer) will all be featured in the special. Guest stars include Jennifer Tilly, Tony Cavalero (“School of Rock”) and Tom Root (“Robot Chicken”).

“SuperMansion” is created by Zeb Wells and Matthew Senreich (“Robot Chicken”), who also act as executive producers under their production company Stoopid Buddy Stoodios alongside Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Eric Towner and Tom Root. Bryan Cranston and James Degus also serve as executive producers under their production banner Moonshot Entertainment. The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television Inc.

Follow “SuperMansion” on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Join the conversation with #SuperMansion and #SonyCrackle.

Like this: Like Loading...