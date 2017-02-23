Tune In Alert: The Blacklist/The Blacklist: Redemption Two-Hour Event Is Tonight!

There’s a new crime fighting team in town tonight!

Tonight’s episode of NBC’s The Blacklist – The Apothecary #59 – leads into the premiere of The Blacklist: Redemption – Leland Bray.

Where The Blacklist follows an FBI team acting on intel from world-class criminal Raymond Reddington, The Blacklist: Redemption follows a team of former criminals seeking redemption by tackling cases in which even governments might be unwilling to meddle.

The evening’s fun begins with The Blacklist at 9/8C and continues with The Blacklist: Redemption at 10/9C. Sneak peek videos follow…

TUNE IN TO NBC TONIGHT FOR A SPECIAL TWO HOUR “BLACKLIST” EVENT

The winter finale of “The Blacklist” will air at a special time of 9pm ET, followed by the series premiere of “The Blacklist: Redemption” at 10pm ET

In the winter finale of “The Blacklist” – after being dosed with a deadly poison, Red (James Spader) must retrace his steps to uncover who of his closest confidants has betrayed him. Meanwhile, Liz (Megan Boone) and the Task Force desperately search for the designer of the toxin in a race against time to save Red.

Then, in the series premiere of “The Blacklist: Redemption” – a routine trip to New York turns dangerous when ex-operative Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) is recruited by Scottie Hargrave (Famke Janssen), the head of an international security firm, to help rescue a kidnapped CIA agent. During the mission, Tom discovers evidence of a conspiracy within his own family. Edi Gathegi, Tawny Cypress and Adrian Martinez also star.

