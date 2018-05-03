Trying To Fit In Trailer: Dietland!

Plum Kettle is a ghost-writer for Kitty Montgomery, editor of one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines. Struggling with self-image and fed up with how she’s treated by her boss and society, Plum sets out on a wildly complicated road to self-awakening.

AMC’s Dietland premieres with back-to-back episodes on Monday, June 4th (9/8C).

From Marti Noxon (“Mad Men,”“UnREAL”) and starring Joy Nash (“The Mindy Project,” “Twin Peaks”) and Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winner Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” “ER”), “Dietland” is a wickedly funny and extraordinarily timed satire about Plum Kettle (Nash), a ghost-writer for the editor of one of New York’s hottest fashion magazines. Struggling with self-image and fed up with how she’s treated by her boss and society, Plum sets out on a wildly complicated road to self-awakening. At the same time, everyone is buzzing over news reports about men, accused of sexual abuse and assault, who are disappearing and meeting untimely, violent deaths. Plum also finds herself in the middle of two warring factions—one sisterhood who may be responsible for the attacks on male harassers, and the other which preaches female empowerment. She straddles these two groups, trying to make sense of the changing world and her part in it.

Equal parts revenge fantasy and heartfelt journey to self-acceptance, “Dietland” is a darkly comedic story that explores a multitude of issues faced by women today – including patriarchy, misogyny, rape culture and unrealistic beauty standards.

